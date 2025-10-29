Emmerdale star Lisa Riley teases ‘harrowing’ scenes in Bear Wolf storyline

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has promised “high-end drama” in the upcoming Bear Wolf storyline, as viewers are set to finally learn what is going on.

For the last few months, something has been happening in Bear’s life, and it resulted in him lying to Paddy about staying with a friend in Ireland. Instead, Bear has been missing, and the last we saw, he was in a car in the middle of a field.

But according to Emmerdale Insider, Mandy Dingle actress Lisa Riley has shared that Emmerdale fans are in for “harrowing viewing”.

Lisa has revealed what is coming up (Credit: ITV)

Lisa Riley gives Bear Wolf update

Emmerdale recently announced three standalone special episodes that will centre around different characters. And one of them will finally reveal to viewers exactly what is happening with Bear.

But this “never done before” storyline actually looks like it will be quite tough to watch, Lisa revealed.

She told Emmerdale Insider: “All I can say, from the picture that has been put out, you can see that obviously it’s going to be real high-end drama. It’s brilliant, the fact that, as Emmerdale, we are doing this plot first.”

Lisa went on to say: “It is going to be harrowing viewing. But I think it’s really important. When we tell these stories, we are informing people night after night of what’s going on everywhere, there are these grooming gangs and they are all over the country.”

While she didn’t want to give too much away, Lisa seemed adamant that it will be “incredible” and that she is glad Emmerdale still find a way to do new storylines in the soap.

Bear hasn’t been seen in a while (Credit: ITV)

Lisa’s ‘learning curve’ on Emmerdale

Elsewhere in the interview, Lisa explained that she is really “proud” of the three decades she has been in Emmerdale.

While she has been involved in quite a lot of storylines over the years, Lisa admitted the infertility storyline will always be her favourite.

She told the outlet that because she couldn’t have kids herself, she felt the whole experience was a “learning curve” as she was realising just how many young women were going through something similar.

Revealing that it made her “heart hurt”, she admitted the response was “amazing”. And she had people message her, thanking her for bringing attention to it.

Lisa said: “That’s the power of soap, isn’t it? We can talk about that because obviously, at the time, I think Mandy’s character would have been around 44/45, when we told the story.

“So, I’m really proud of Mandy’s infertility storyline. It’s always touched upon because people talk about Vinny. Mandy’s never going to be able to have children, and so many women go through that.|

Lisa admitted that she finds it “nice to have that flag flying high for women”.

Will Mandy and Paddy stay together?

Mandy and Paddy have been smooth-sailing ever since they got remarried last year. But in soaps, there are so many couples that go through break-ups or get thrown into the drama. And that doesn’t seem like something Lisa wants for them.

While she admitted there will be “plenty of drama”, especially with the Bear storyline, Emmerdale fans will be happy to know it won’t actually be between the couple. Instead they will just be involved.

However, one “lovely” thing that Lisa enjoys watching is the relationship between Paddy and Dylan “grow”. She admitted that Paddy sees himself as a father-figure in his life.

As for if she would ever want the Emmerdale to split them up, Lisa was against this idea.

She admitted: “In a soap, you need what I call the stability couple. And we are the stability couple. There’s affairs going on everywhere. It’s like a chessboard, the knight in the middle. You need them two.”

Read more: Emmerdale legend Lisa Riley turns her back on Lewis Cope as she backs Strictly rival to win the show

What do you think of Lisa Riley teasing the upcoming Bear storyline in Emmerdale? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!