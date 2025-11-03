Emmerdale drops new promo hinting at Bear’s whereabouts

A brand new promo trailer for Emmerdale has aired – and it has given some clues about where Bear Wolf has been.

For the last few months, Paddy and Mandy have fully believed that Bear has been in Ireland. But he has actually been missing. We last saw him in a hire car but got no clues as to what was going on.

But it seems that is finally about to change. While viewers will have to wait for the scenes to air on TV for full information, the new promo has definitely given some hints.

What do we know about the Bear storyline?

The Bear storyline in Emmerdale has been teased as a soap first which definitely narrows down what it could be about.

Soaps have tackled quite a lot of heavy topics in all the years they have been on TV. So, to find something that has never been done before in the year 2025 is quite impressive.

However, Lisa Riley recently teased that it would actually be quite “harrowing” to watch.

She told Emmerdale Insider: “All I can say, from the picture that has been put out, you can see that obviously it is going to be real high-end drama. It’s brilliant. The fact that as Emmerdale, we are doing this plot first.”

“It is going to be harrowing viewing. But I think that it is really important.

“When we tell these stories, we are informing people night after night of what is going on everywhere. There are these grooming gangs and they are all over the country.”

New ITV promo for Emmerdale

But now, we have another teaser about what exactly is happening. Tonight (Monday November 3) ITV have aired a brand new trailer for Emmerdale. And it’s all about Bear.

As Paddy and Mandy work together to try to track Bear down, Emmerdale’s new trailer will drop hints about his actual location.

The trailer only teases what is about to air on the show. But unfortunately Emmerdale fans will have to wait until the soap reveals exactly what is happening. However, it is believed it will soon answer the big question.

In Emmerdale spoilers for this week, Paddy will finally realise that Bear is not in Ireland like he said he would be. In reality, nobody has any idea where he is.

Before he left, there were quite a lot of concerns about Bear’s mental health. And now, this just makes Paddy have even more reason to worry.

Feeling worried and guilty over their last conversation, Paddy just wants to know his dad is okay.

