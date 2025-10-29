Emmerdale spoilers: Liam uncovers shocking secret in dramatic scenes next week, theories on what it could be

Emmerdale spoilers for next week have teased an intriguing new storyline for Dr Liam Cavanagh – but the soap is keeping tight-lipped about what it actually involves.

All we know is that ‘Liam finds out some information’. That’s it! No hint about what he learns or who it concerns. Naturally, fans are already full of theories – and some are much more believable than others!

So, what could Liam be about to discover? Here’s what viewers think so far…

Kev is hiding some secrets (Credit: ITV)

1. Does Liam discover Kev isn’t really terminally ill in Emmerdale?

This is currently the most popular theory online. Ever since Kev told Robert he only had six months to live, many fans have doubted the truth of his claim.

He does have heart problems – we saw him rushed to hospital last week – but could he have exaggerated the seriousness of his condition to keep Robert on side?

As a doctor, Liam would have access to Kev’s medical records, so it wouldn’t take him long to spot if something didn’t add up.

“Maybe Liam uncovers that Kev isn’t actually terminally ill?” asked one viewer, while another wrote: “I’m thinking he’ll see that Kev’s heart problems aren’t as bad as he says.”

Liam was given the all-clear (Credit: ITV)

2. Someone close to Liam or Chas has prostate cancer

Earlier this month, Liam underwent tests for prostate cancer himself and, thankfully, got the all-clear. Afterwards, he became an advocate for men’s health, encouraging others to get checked.

Now, some fans believe the new spoiler could mean someone else in the village has been diagnosed – and that the person might be close to Liam’s fiancée, Chas.

“I initially thought maybe one of the prostate cancer tests comes back positive and it’s someone close to Chas?” speculated one fan.

Others suggested Sam Dingle could be the one affected: “He’s been mentioning his night wees a bit too often for it just to be filler dialogue!” one viewer joked.

Charity is carrying Ross’ baby and no one knows (Credit: ITV)

3. Liam discovers the truth about Charity’s baby in Emmerdale?

Another leading theory connects Liam to Charity’s pregnancy. Right now, only Chas knows the real story, that Charity is expecting Ross Barton’s baby, not acting as a surrogate for Sarah and Jacob as everyone believes.

As a doctor, Liam might easily come across medical records or scan details that reveal the truth.

“Perhaps Liam sees something in Charity’s baby report that doesn’t match her story?” one fan suggested. Could this be how the secret finally comes out?

A John/Kev connection? (Credit: ITV)

4. A wild theory: Kev is related to John Sugden

And then there’s the wilder end of fan speculation! Some have suggested Liam’s discovery could involve a surprising family connection – with Kev somehow related to Robert’s half-brother, John Sugden.

It’s a bit of a stretch, but one fan reasoned: “Liam might be reviewing Kev’s medical records after his heart attack and find something that shows he’s related to John. Half-brother maybe – but no blood link to Robert!”

They even admitted: “I know this sounds crazy!”

So what does Liam actually find out?

At this stage, Emmerdale is keeping the mystery tightly under wraps. But with both Liam and Chas set to be “troubled” next week, whatever he learns could shake things up for more than one villager.

Could Liam be about to expose a huge lie? Or uncover a secret that hits far too close to home?

