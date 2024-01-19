Moira Dingle confesses to murdering Emma Barton in Emmerdale – here’s why she killed her

Moira Dingle in Emmerdale has confessed a dark secret to her sister-in-law Charity, revealing she too is a killer.

In an attempt to calm poor Charity down after she opened up about her trauma from killing gangster Harry, Moira spilled the beans about the time she too took a life.

She admitted to pushing Emma Barton to her death – and letting son Adam take the blame!

It was big news for Charity to process and we’re sure it left some viewers trying to remember exactly what went down between Moira and Emma.

So here’s the lowdown on exactly what happened!

Moira is trying to help Charity (Credit: ITV)

Who was Emma Barton

When Moira first arrived in the village, she was married to husband John and they had three children – Adam, Holly and Hannah. After John’s death, his estranged brother James and his three sons, Pete, Ross and Finn, came to the village.

It turned out there were sparks between Moira and James and it was revealed James was actually Adam’s biological father.

Later, Finn got in touch with his mum, Emma, and she came to Emmerdale.

Emma Barton was losing her mind and James suffered! (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

What was Emma’s story?

Emma was scheming and manipulative and she had a dark secret – that she’d tried to kill young Finn when he was a baby.

She was still in love with James – who was in a relationship with Chas Dingle by then – and jealous of his history with Moira.

Almost as soon she arrived in Emmerdale, she set about making sure she got what she wanted – being back with her family – by letting Chas believe James was cheating.

But her love for James was obsessive and dangerous. Emma even kept him prisoner for a while! And she ended up causing the Hotton By-Pass pile-up by pushing James into the path of Ashley Thomas’s car, and making him crash.

Oh and did we forget to mention she was wearing a wedding dress at the time?

James died from his injuries.

Emma held James hostage! (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Emma’s last months

Suffering with guilt and grief, Emma began turning obsessively to her Christian faith and started to believe God had saved her life.

In October 2017, she told Moira that she’d killed James. Shocked Moira lashed out and the pair fought – knocking over a lamp, which started a fire in the barn where they were.

Moira – who hadn’t even known she was pregnant, went into labour in the burning barn, and Emma – who was a nurse – managed to save her life and deliver baby Isaac.

But when Adam arrived, Emma fled. She got hold of Adam’s gun and with her paranoia and fear closing in, she walked backwards into a tree and pulled the trigger – killing her son Finn.

Emma only found out what had happened to Finn later when she heard it on the radio.

She went to the Hotton Viaduct with the intention of taking her own life and viewers later saw her fall to the ground.

Moira pushed Emma (Credit: ITV)

Killing Emma

The police launched a murder investigation and in a series of flashbacks the fans saw what had happened.

Moira had seen Emma on top of the viaduct and climbed up, wanting to stop her jumping.

But an argument ensued with Emma saying vicious things about the death of Moira’s daughter, Holly. She told Moira that if she’d cared more, Holly would still be alive.

Furious, Moira shoved Emma and she fell to her death.

As Moira told Charity, she did confess to the crime, but with Adam a prime suspect the police refused to believe Moira was the culprit. Instead they assumed she was trying to cover for her son.

Adam went on the run, where he remains at large (and innocent!)

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!