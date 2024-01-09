Emmerdale spoilers: Moira rescues Charity as her trauma over killing Harry causes her to violently lash out

Spoilers for next week’s Emmerdale have revealed Moira Dingle could be the person who manages to help Charity through the trauma of having killed Harry.

But can Moira stop Charity’s downward spiral? Or will she make things worse?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers to find out more about this storyline, below.

Charity is struggling but she can’t open up (Credit: ITV)

Tough times

Charity and Mack are both struggling after Chloe’s dramatic departure and Harry’s death. But neither one of them is opening up about how they’re feeling.

Charity’s not sleeping and her exhaustion is making her miserable to be around – well, more miserable than usual! And when she snaps at Moses, granddaughter Sarah is worried about her gran.

Charity isn’t sleeping (Credit: ITV)

Lashing out

Later, Charity is worried when she gets a call from school telling her Moses has been fighting! And when she finds out he’s been lashing out to stop rumours that she is a murderer, she’s devastated.

Charity’s worried about how much Harry’s death has affected her children’s lives as well as her own. And she worries if she’ll be able to carry on pretending to be all right.

Moira goes to see Charity to put things right (Credit: ITV)

Moira to the rescue!

Elsewhere Moira’s horrified to discover it was Isaac who started the rumours! Awks!

She feels responsible so she is determined to put things right. She marches off to find Charity and apologises. At first things seem to go well but then a loud bang makes Charity panic!

Moira’s concerned to see how much Charity seems to be struggling.

Charity pins Moira up against the wall (Credit: ITV)

Shocking behaviour

That’s just the beginning, though! Because when Moira tries to touch Charity, wanting to offer her some comfort, Charity loses it!

She snaps and pins Moira against the wall, in a state of utter distress. Can Moira help Charity through these tough times?

