Emmerdale: Moira revisits her past to help a friend

Heading into the New Year over at Emmerdale, spoilers can reveal that Moira will soon reveal a dark secret about her past.

Trying to help a friend in need of support, Moira opens up to them about her past history.

But, what is Moira’s secret that could change everything in Emmerdale spoilers?

Moira will open up to someone (Credit: ITV)

Moira will reveal dark secret to villager

Moira’s far from innocent and has done some things that she’s not proud of.

She’s killed and had affairs, with there being elements of her past history that she’d rather keep buried.

However, now, Moira will soon risk everything in a bid to help a fellow villager who is struggling.

Moira is set to reveal a huge secret from her past to her friend whilst supporting them through a tough time.

But, what is Moira’s secret? And, who will open up to about her dark past?

Will the truth get out? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Moira secret could change everything

As Moira reveals something about her past to a friend, Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw has hinted that this could change the future for Moira and her family.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Laura revealed: “Moira’s going to make a big confession to one of our villagers. It’s a secret from her past.”

She then teased: “How is that person going to react when they find out Moira’s deepest, darkest secret? If they blow it, it could threaten Moira’s whole life.”

But, what could Moira’s deepest, darkest secret be? And, who will she tell?

Fans of the soap may know that Moira was responsible for killing Emma Barton after she pushed her off a bridge although this is a secret that Moira has managed to keep hidden from many.

But, could this be the secret that Moira shares? Or, does she have another one up her sleeve?

