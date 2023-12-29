Emmerdale fans worry for Charity as she shows signs of PTSD

Fans of Emmerdale have grown concerned for Charity Dingle as she begins to exhibit signs of PTSD after killing gangster Harry.

In dramatic scenes which aired on Christmas Day, Charity struggled with Harry as he prepared to shoot love rat Mack.

As Charity attempted to wrestle the gun from out of Harry’s hands, it went off – killing Harry.

She, Mack and Chloe appeared to get away with killing Harry – with Chloe choosing to flee with Mack’s child – but the pressure is getting to Charity.

Charity suffers panic attack in the wake of Harry shooting

In last night’s episode (airing Thursday, December 29), Charity appeared to suffer a panic attack as she continued to reckon with her actions.

As she struggled to contain her emotions, Charity saw visions of Harry, tormenting her from beyond the grave.

To many viewers, Charity’s panic attack was a clear symptom of PTSD…. and cause for concern for all involved.

Emmerdale fans worry for stressed-out Charity

As the episode aired, fans shared their concern for Charity’s state of mind on Twitter (now X). Many feared that she may be suffering from PTSD… and without the support of her friends and family.

“Poor Charity looks to be having PTSD and no-one is noticing where are her family?” asked one worried viewer.

Poor Charity looks to be having PTSD and no-one is noticing where are her family? #emmerdale — Danny Miller Fansite (@DannyMFansite) December 28, 2023

“She has just killed somebody accidentally whilst trying to save her husband it wouldn’t be that surprising if the guilt leads to Charity breaking down,” another commented.

“Poor Charity clearly struggling with PTSD,” a third said.

“I’m more concerned about Charity than anyone else,” wrote another fan.

Can Charity find the help she needs before the pressure grows too much?

