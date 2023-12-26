Emmerdale tonight: Is Harry dead? Chloe has a big decision to make either way

Christmas Day in Emmerdale saw a shock shooting (is Harry dead?!) and an affair uncovered – plenty of drama but not much cheer. But what’s to come on Boxing Day?

Well things aren’t going to get a lot more joyful, that’s for sure.

Caleb’s mind was on the Christmas stuffing (Credit: ITV)

What happened in Christmas Day Emmerdale?

First, a recap of the festive day episode. It looked set to be Mack’s final day on earth as Harry aka Damon was determined to finish him off.

Chloe slipped back to the village but was followed by her dad who was furious that she’d effectively freed Mack – Charity and Chas spotted him frog-marching her to his car.

Recognising him as the man who abducted her, Chas sensed Chloe was in danger from Harry too, and she and Charity followed them.

They were led to where Mack was being held.

As Harry knocked seven shades of sherry out of Mack, Charity and Chas appeared. A fight broke out and Charity accidentally shot Harry…

Meanwhile Tracy and Caleb couldn’t wait to see each other and they stole a very passionate kiss while at Cain and Moira’s – and Moira walked right in on them.

Gus and Marlon argued over frozen mixed veg – but it wasn’t really about frozen mixed veg (Credit: ITV)

And Marlon lost his cool with Gus spending the big day with his family – before finding his Christmas spirit. But while the clan sat around the table full of love for each other, Gus looked on wistfully – is he seeing a family who could provide something for baby Ivy he just can’t?

What happens in Emmerdale on Boxing Day?

Well, Harry’s fate is revealed – and whatever the outcome, it will have a massive impact on Charity, Chloe and Mack’s lives. Safe to say, in some ways it’d be better for all of them if he is dead.

Meanwhile, Harry gave Mack a right stuffing on Christmas Day (Credit: ITV)

And Moira wants some answers from Caleb and Tracy – Tracy tries to play down what she saw but Moira is smarter than that: “Do not play me for a fool.” Because if anyone knows about cheating it’s her. Hypocrite… much?

Elsewhere in the village, Gus and Ivy and still staying with Marlon and Rhona and with tensions rising it’s all set to come to a head. Marlon rather sensibly points out things can’t continue as they are but does he have a different idea on a preferred outcome to both his wife and her ex?

Emmerdale airs on Boxing Day on ITV at 7pm.

