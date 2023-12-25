5 spoilers from Emmerdale’s Christmas Day episode tonight including Mack’s fate revealed

Emmerdale spoilers from tonight’s Christmas Day episode reveal Mackenzie’s fate after he was kidnapped. Will be survive?

Also, Caleb and Tracy take one risk too many. They are caught kissing, but by who?

Meanwhile, Marlon is at breaking point and Belle’s plans go awry again. All this and more in Christmas Day Emmerdale spoilers for tonight.

Emmerdale Christmas Day spoilers

What has become of Mackenzie? (Credit: ITV)

1. What’s happened to Mackenzie?

Last week viewers saw Mackenzie storm off after a row with Charity and tell her not to wait up. But he never came back and we know he’s been kidnapped.

Mack was last seen tied up and gagged on a chair in an abandoned factory.

However, now all we see is just the chair he was once bound to. So where is Mack? Who has him? And what are they going to do to him? Is he going to die on Christmas Day?

Uh oh, Tracy and Caleb’s secret affair isn’t so secret any more… (Credit: ITV)

2. Caleb and Tracy caught out!

As their affair heats up, Tracy and Caleb just can’t keep their hands off each other. Sharing festivities at Butlers has them in close proximity but unable to touch.

When they do grab a moment alone, it’s charged with sexual chemistry, but they can’t act on it.

Later, Tracy stays behind to look after the kids and Caleb offers to stay back with her. They get their alone time and it’s not long before they fall into a passionate embrace.

However, they’ve not been careful enough because someone returns home and catches them in the act. Who has seen them? And will they tell everyone about the affair?

The picture perfect Christmas is soon disturbed for Marlon and Rhona (Credit: ITV)

3. Marlon cracks

As Marlon and his family open their presents on Christmas morning, everyone is happy. The family’s joy is infectious, however despite the happy scene, it’s not long before Marlon can’t take it any more.

Gus’s presence is starting to drain and it finally gets too much. Marlon whips off his apron and storms out – has the family Christmas been ruined?

Gus’s presence is driving Marlon mad (Credit: ITV)

4. Paddy steps in

Marlon turns to Paddy, who has his sensible hat on. He reminds Marlon that Gus is grieving and this day will be incredibly difficult for him. Paddy tells Marlon he must save Christmas.

Heading back with his tail between his legs Marlon cooks up a storm and Gus is taken aback by the incredible dinner. They raise a toast to loved ones and the day is back on track.

Will Belle get to propose? (Credit: ITV)

5. Belle’s romantic plans scuppered

Chas thinks Belle should give the proposal another go on Christmas Day. Belle decides it’s a good idea and sets about planning it.

However, well-meaning Sam drags her off for a birthday surprise instead!

Will Belle ever get the chance to ask Tom to marry her?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!