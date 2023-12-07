Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for December 18-22 as Mack is kidnapped!

Emmerdale spoilers for the week before Christmas reveal Mackenzie is in terrible danger when he’s kidnapped. But who has him – and why?

Meanwhile, Aaron finds a new enemy in Charles, but how far will he go to torture the vicar? And what will Chas do about her wayward son?

Also, there’s a Christmas baby on the way when Dawn goes into labour. All this and more in upcoming Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers

1. Mack kidnapped

Mack and Charity have a furious row and both are wound up. He storms out and says he won’t be back for a while and not to wait up.

But he soon finds himself bound and gagged and tied to a chair in an abandoned factory. Who has Mack – and what do they want?

2. Charles takes on Aaron

Aaron argues with Chas and angry Charles orders him to show his mother some respect. Aaron goads him and a scuffle breaks out. Charles later apologises to Chas who is happy to have a friend.

Meanwhile, Aaron is plotting and soon entices Ethan into Mill. But then he humiliates a smitten Ethan in front of Charles.

Chas confronts Aaron about his behaviour and soon leaves him stunned with her response to his attitude. But will it change him?

3. Kim confesses

Kim tells Will she played a part in Craig’s death. He is shocked and upset. She then explains the full story to him, but he’s left feeling betrayed.

Kim begs Will to keep her secret. When he then finds her the next day drunk and slumped against Dawn’s birthing pool, he realises she’s in a state, but can he bring himself to keep quiet?

4. Mary brings Gus and Ivy home

Mary is helping Gus as he cares for Ivy. But when the funeral directors call about Lucy’s service, it’s clear Gus is at breaking point. Mary knows she has to make a decision for Ivy’s sake.

Rhona and Marlon are shocked when Mary arrives home with Gus and Ivy. Rhona tries to keep the peace, but it’s obvious Marlon is not happy with the situation at all.

5. Dawn in labour

At the Christmas fair Dawn’s contractions start. Aaron is forced to help her out timing the contractions.

Dawn soon makes it to the birthing pool and gives birth to a healthy baby. She and Billy are overjoyed by their new arrival.

6. Tom overwhelmed

Tom is thrilled by the upcoming arrival of Nicola’s special guests. When she hears he’s a massive Torvill and Dean fan Chas suggests Belle should propose today. However he’s soon left devastated – but what’s happened?

7. Tracy panics

Tracy is worried that Nicky knows about their affair. Caleb assures her Nicky will keep their secret, but will he?

8. Bob presses for gossip

Bob quizzes Heath over his date with Angelica, but what will Heath spill?

9. Who’s the best Santa?

After a fierce competition, Nate wins best Santa at the Christmas fair.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

