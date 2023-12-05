Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Rhona caught by Mary visiting Ivy

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight Rhona is found out as she continues to make her secret visits to Ivy. But is she set to risk her marriage by continuing?

Meanwhile, Suni is still finding things difficult, despite news on his attackers. And Tracy is keeping up her double life, but will the guilt get too much?

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Rhona is put under pressure by Mary (Credit: ITV)

Rhona caught out

Marlon and Mary are growing increasingly suspicious of Rhona’s secretive behaviour. It’s Mary who works it out first when she realises Rhona is making visits to baby Ivy in hospital.

As Rhona approaches Ivy’s room, she’s quickly forced to hide when she hears Gus arrive. He’s clearly still overwhelmed by the situation.

He doesn’t spot her at that point, however Mary does and demands answers over what Rhona has been up to. Gus then rounds the corner and sees them both and puts two and two together as well. Gus threatens Rhona and she’s forced to leave.

Back at home, Marlon wants answers over where she has been and as Rhona starts to crumble Mary steps in. A knowing look forces Rhona to come clean about seeing Ivy. But how will Marlon react? Will he support her? Or could this put their marriage in trouble?

Tracy is feeling naughty (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tracy feels guilty?

Tracy continues to dream about Caleb while planning cosy nights in with Nate. As she longingly browses a lingerie website she’s interrupted by Nate.

As he showers her with compliments, she’s left feeling guilty. But will she manage to continue her double life?

Suni Struggles

Finding things very hard since the attack, Suni is still not himself. When the news comes in that his attacker has been arrested, Amit and Nicky hope that will cheer him up.

However, they’re clearly worried when despite the good news, Suni isn’t okay. Can anyone help him through this?

