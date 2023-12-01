Emmerdale: Nicky and Suni are attacked and fans complain about repetitive storylines

Fans of Emmerdale have been left complaining about the soap’s ‘repetitive’ storylines after last night’s episode saw Suni Sharma and Nicky Miligan attacked in a vicious homophobic beating.

This turn of events came as the pair took to Hotten on a night out with Gabby and Ethan. After being spotted kissing in the club, thug Mike shouted homophobic abuse at the couple.

A night out took a terrifying turn for Nicky and Suni (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Nicky and Suni attacked in last night’s Emmerdale

The bigot was left feeling embarrassed when Suni snapped back and left with Nicky. He and his friends followed the pair, before striking – knocking Suni unconscious and beating Nicky.

The beating stopped when the gang were interrupted by Gabby and Ethan. However, it was Ethan who was arrested, after Mike claimed that he was wielding a knife.

Meanwhile, Nicky jumped into an ambulance with unconscious Suni.

Suni was beaten unconscious (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Emmerdale fans not happy with the scenes

Those watching at home thought the scenes were a tough watch, with one saying: “That attack was horrible. Poor Suni.” Another reiterated that point, writing: “Poor Suni.”

“Lowlifes attacking Suni and holding Nicky like that making him watch,” raged one more.

However, a number of Emmerdale fans complained about the overly familiar storyline. To many, it seemed like a replay of the recent storyline in which Nicola was attacked by a gang of thugs, and Ethan by a racist.

“Emmerdale does so many random attack storylines… Nicola with the gang, Ethan with the racist, now Suni,” wrote one fan.

“This story of Suni being assaulted is just a repeat of a similar story from not very long ago isn’t it,” another recalled.

#emmerdale Another homophobic attack storyline on a soap. I understand homophobia is serious but I wish writers used imagination better. But I question if these soaps got gay writers? Can’t they come up with another dramatic storyline for gay characters than getting beat up? — OrvilleLloydDouglas️‍ (@OrvilleLloyd) November 30, 2023

A third viewer felt that the story spoke to a larger problem with Emmerdale’s writing.

“Another homophobic attack storyline on a soap. I understand homophobia is serious but I wish writers used imagination better. But I question if these soaps got gay writers? Can’t they come up with another dramatic storyline for gay characters than getting beat up?” the fan asked.

“Now they are now copying Hollyoaks with homophobic attacks,” said a fourth, referring to a storyline which aired in July, wherein John Paul McQueen fell victim to a brutal hate crime.

There’s no doubt this is an important issue to address. But does Emmerdale need to be more imaginative with its stories?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!