Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona visits baby Ivy and Mary is worried

Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona pays baby Ivy a visit… as Mary starts to worry

Paying a visit to the hospital again, Rhona watches from her car as Gus exits the hospital. Once he’s gone, she darts inside.

At home, her secretive behaviour soon raises suspicions between Marlon and Mary, who wonder what she’s been up to.

Mary is shocked when she discovers that Rhona has secretly been visiting Ivy at the hospital. As Rhona sneaks through the corridors to see Ivy, she hides when she sees overwhelmed Gus.

But she can’t stay hidden for long, and Gus is shocked when he finds find Rhona and Mary in the hospital. How will he react?

Rhona admits the truth to Marlon

At home, Rhona crumbles under Marlon’s questioning. A stern look from Mary forces her to admit she’s been seeing Ivy.

But how will Marlon react when he learns the truth?

Rhona and Mary pay Gus a house call

The next day, guilty Rhona continues to push her luck. In spite of their better judgement, she and Mary take some supplies around to Gus.

Gus is unimpressed when he sees Rhona and Mary turn up on his doorstep. However, he relents, letting them both inside.

When exhausted Gus falls asleep, Rhona takes the opportunity to pick up and hold baby Ivy. When Gus wakes up, he is furious, and demands that they leave.

But can Rhona really keep away from the baby? Or will she take things even further?

