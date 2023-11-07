Christmas may be over a month away but in soap world the festivities are already in full swing as winter filming takes place.

Now, Emmerdale have started to film some rather special scenes involving a pair of Dancing on Ice legend.

In upcoming soap scenes, Torvill and Dean will be seen making a guest appearance over in the Dales.

Torvill and Dean will be appearing in Christmas scenes (Credit: ITV)

Torvill and Dean to star in Emmerdale Christmas scenes

Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean usually appear on screen early in the year as they judge celebrity skaters on Dancing on Ice.

The bolero-skating legends are used to being on TV but the world of soap is a step away from what they’re used to.

Now though, the skating partners are going to appear in Emmerdale for some very special Christmas scenes.

Filming for these scenes has taken place at a location in Leeds as the duo help a villager with their festive marriage proposal.

These scenes will air rather soon, with Christmas being just around the corner.

Torvill and Dean are thrilled with their Emmerdale appearances (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Torvill and Dean on their Emmerdale cameo

Speaking about his appearance in Emmerdale, Christopher Dean revealed: “It is amazing being here. We have jumped from watching Emmerdale on TV to being in a scene. From the screen to the scene. I’m loving it.”

Jane Torvill added: “I can’t wait to watch the episode that we are going to be in. It will be surreal sitting at home watching it.”

Emmerdale Producer, Laura Shaw, said: “We are delighted to welcome Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean as our very special guests to Emmerdale. Torvill and Dean certainly promise to bring the Christmas magic sparkle to the show.”

