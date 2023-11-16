Emmerdale aired the heartbreaking death of Lucy tonight after she gave birth early. She was pregnant with a baby using an embryo stolen off Rhona Goskirk.

The devastating scenes saw Rhona feel responsible for Lucy’s death after she confronted her over the theft.

Rhona was furious with Gus for his betrayal (Credit: ITV)

What happened in tonight’s Emmerdale?

Rhona had arranged to meet ex-husband Gus at the Woolpack after finding out he had stolen her passport in order to use her embryo. Rhona had previously told him she wouldn’t consent to him and Lucy having a baby that way.

However, Gus failed to show up and angry Rhona went to his house to confront him. She was furious when she saw him with packed bags about to leave.

As they argued on the driveway, heavily pregnant Lucy came out. She begged Rhona not to take her baby and insisted it was her child now as she was growing and loving it.

Things took a turn when Lucy doubled over in pain and Rhona saw blood on the floor. She rushed Lucy to her car and took her straight to the hospital.

The baby – a girl – was born at just 30 weeks. Lucy was rushed into surgery after some bleeding.

Lucy didn’t make it (Credit: ITV)

How did Lucy die in Emmerdale?

Gus was then given the terrible news his wife hadn’t made it. She had had a post-partum hemorrhage.

Rhona felt awful, but when she was asking questions about the baby, Gus became angry and blamed her for Lucy’s death. He said she had been stressed and it was all Rhona’s fault.

Leaving the hospital, Rhona broke down in mum Mary‘s arms as she revealed she knew she was responsible. She said Lucy was so terrified Rhona would take her baby the stress brought on early labour.

Mary tried to calm her down and insist it wasn’t her fault, but Rhona didn’t want to hear it. She sobbed as the episode came to a heartbreaking end.

Rhona feels ashamed when Gus lays into her again (Credit: ITV)

Rhona’s next move

Next week it is clear Rhona is still struggling. She can’t keep away from the hospital and keeps sneaking over to see the baby.

When she tries to find out more from a nurse, Gus arrives and is furious to see her. He makes no apology for his anger and Rhona leaves once again.

Meanwhile, April knows her parents are keeping secrets from her. Despite Marlon’s misgivings Rhona tells her the truth about the baby.

Can Rhona let the newborn go? Or will she fight for the newborn she believes is her daughter?

Rhona will want to be part of the baby’s life and Zoe Henry, who plays her, admitted to Digital Spy that Rhona has “got a very busy Christmas coming up with a few unexpected guests. I’m sure that’s not too cryptic!

“I think there’s a long road ahead. Nothing is straightforward or linear. It should make for great viewing, I really think so.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

