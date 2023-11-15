Emmerdale: Rhona will try to get custody of Gus and Lucy’s baby, fan theory predicts

Last night over in Emmerdale (Tuesday, November 14), Rhona got a right shock when a baby bombshell was dropped on her.

Marlon told her to sit down as explained that Gus and Lucy had used her embryos without consent.

A new Emmerdale fan theory now predicts that Rhona will fight for the right to bring up the baby.

Marlon finally revealed the truth (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Rhona found out about the baby

Marlon came home from work to have a chat to Rhona last night as Mary urged him to tell her about Gus and Lucy’s baby.

Rhona started to worry as Marlon told her to take a seat, preparing to deliver the news.

He then told her that Gus and Lucy had used her embryos, forging her consent.

Adding to the matter, he’d also seen a pregnant Lucy at the hospital with Gus.

Rhona was furious with Marlon for keeping this secret from her for weeks but eventually understood why he felt the need to protect her.

A new fan theory predicts a legal fight for Rhona (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Rhona to fight for child?

Now that Rhona has found out the truth, a new Emmerdale fan theory now predicts that Rhona may go for custody of the baby, believing it to be hers.

One Emmerdale fan took to X and wondered: “So, will Rhona try to get custody of the baby?”

So will Rhona try to get custody of the baby #Emmerdale — 🎉💥🎈🌟Dion 🌟🎈💥🎉 (@DionPetrie) November 14, 2023

But, could Rhona actually take Gus and Lucy to court over the baby?

Rhona seeks advice from Ethan (Credit: ITV)

Will Rhona get legal support and fight Gus and Lucy?

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, November 15), reveal that Rhona sits down for a chat with Ethan, asking him for some legal advice.

Filling him in on the situation, Rhona asks Ethan if he could share some legal information with her.

However, Ethan confirms that the process will be a rather difficult one if she chooses to take a case up against Gus and Lucy. But, will Rhona also ask Ethan about going for custody of the baby too?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Will Rhona take Gus and Lucy to court? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!