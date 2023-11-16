Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Rhona confronts Gus as Lucy goes into labour

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday, November 16), Rhona directs her anger at Gus and Lucy outside of their house.

Turning up at Gus and Lucy’s home, Rhona gets a shock when Lucy’s waters break.

But, will Rhona be able to get through to the couple in Emmerdale spoilers?

Rhona takes Lucy to the hospital (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona pays a visit to Gus and Lucy

Tonight, Rhona sets out to meet Gus but he fails to show up. Instead, she heads to Gus and Lucy’s house in a bid to tear strips into them.

However, Rhona’s soon taken aback when she finds Gus moving suitcases outside of the house.

Rhona confronts Gus about his escape but is lost for words when a pregnant Lucy enters her view.

Elsewhere, Marlon and Mary start to worry about where Rhona’s got to. They have no idea that she’s confronting Gus and Lucy about the use of her embryos.

Things soon take a dramatic turn though when Lucy’s waters break, leading Rhona to drive her up to the hospital. But, will Rhona find time to properly talk to the couple about the baby?

Dawn worries when drugs are mentioned (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Dawn’s concerned

Dawn goes to an ante-natal class but soon starts to worry when the topic of pain relief drugs comes up. But, will this set Dawn back?

Bob doesn’t know what the future has in store for him (Credit: ITV)

Bob worries about his future

Viewers will know that Bernice recently gave her share of the B&B to Nicola, along with her debts.

However, Nicola then realised that she couldn’t afford to take on this responsibility and told Bob that he would need a new business partner.

Now, Bob worries about his future at the B&B now that Bernice has gone. But, will he be forced to give the B&B up?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!