Charity ‘decides to tell the biggest lie of her life’ reveals Emma Atkins as she makes baby decision in Emmerdale

Emma Atkins has revealed Charity Dingle in Emmerdale doesn’t know which way to turn after making a decision about the baby she is carrying.

She is supposed to be carrying a baby for granddaughter Sarah Sugden and her fiancé Jacob Gallagher as a surrogate. But she now knows her ill-advised one-night stand with Ross Barton has resulted in her pregnancy.

Charity immediately booked an abortion and tonight we discovered whether or not she went through with it. So what consequences will her decision have?

Charity sobbed after her termination decision (Credit: ITV)

Charity planned a termination in Emmerdale

After receiving the paternity test results on Monday (October 6) Charity was devastated to discover the baby she is carrying belongs to her and Ross Barton.

Charity confided in Chas Dingle and decided an abortion was the only option. She booked one immediately.

Tonight (Tuesday October 7) she asked Chas to go with her, but Chas insisted she could not terminate the pregnancy. Charity lashed out saying it was her only option.

Later Charity broke down in tears alone in her car, but had she gone through with the abortion?

At home, Sarah showed Charity a memory box for the baby. It had in the first scan photo and a letter from Sarah and Jacob telling their kid how much they loved them.

Charity couldn’t listen and dashed out. She then told Chas she hadn’t gone through with the termination.

Charity faces an impossible situation (Credit: ITV)

Emma Atkins admits ‘biggest lie of Charity’s life’

Chas was pleased Charity hadn’t done it, but assumed she would now tell everyone the truth. However, Charity refused. She knows it would lose her Sarah and cost her her marriage to Mack, who is already struggling after his kidnapping nightmare.

Charity decided no one would ever find out and that she would find the answer to dealing with Ross.

Charity admitted she didn’t have all the answers, but she would find a way.

Emma Atkins, who plays Charity, admitted to Metro.co.uk: “She has a choice to tell those that need telling, or to keep it a secret. And I think secrets and lies is the avenue she goes down for obvious reasons, that there’s too much at stake. There’s too much to lose.

“She wants to gift Sarah with this child that she’s promised her, and she can’t bear the thought of all of this falling apart, so to keep everything together, she decides to tell the biggest lie of her life.”

However we all know it’s not that easy in Soapland. The truth will come out eventually and fans are already warning Charity against this.

Emmerdale fans think the same as those watching at home began commenting on social media: “Charity this seriously isn’t gonna end well you you continuing to lie to Sarah and Mack,” said one.

“Charity needs to do the right thing,” agreed one more, while a third added: “Charity should come clean not have a termination.”

“Charity has messed up BIG TIME! For once, Chas is right. Charity might as well just tell them,” said a fourth.

