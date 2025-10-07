Emmerdale actress Lesley Dunlop appears in court following guilty plea

Emmerdale star Lesley Dunlop has appeared in court after pleading guilty to two charges. The actress, best known for her long-running role as Brenda Walker in the ITV soap, was present as proceedings continued in connection with the case.

As she was faced with two traffic charges, including exceeding the speed limit, Lesley could have ended up with six points on her licence plus a £1000 fine and a short driving ban. But fortunately, the judge was more leniant than that.

Emmerdale star Lesley Dunlop appears in court on traffic charges

According to The Sun Lesley was accused of driving 67mph in a 50mph speed limit on the M606 in Bradford in December 2024. Then in March 2025, she allegedly failed to provide details of the driver of the same vehicle. This is a breach of the Road Traffic Act.

After appearing at West Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court, she entered a guilty plea. Lesley was then handed four points on her licence and a £222 fine.

Lesley, who is married to co-star Chris Chittell, has not released a statement about the issue.

Brenda Walker bids an emotional farewell to Emmerdale

After 16 years in the Dales, Lesley Dunlop bowed out of Emmerdale earlier this year. Her character, Brenda Walker, set sail on a cruise in April with stepdaughter Cathy Hope.

However, it soon became clear that Brenda’s departure was more permanent than anyone expected. She later sent a letter to ex-partner Eric Pollard, revealing she wouldn’t be returning. Brenda went on to sell her shares in the local café to Lewis Barton.

Brenda’s exit followed a turbulent period in her relationship with Eric. In a devastating betrayal, he had taken all of her savings and poured them into a fraudulent investment scheme, losing the lot. When the truth came out, Eric confessed that his reckless behaviour had been fuelled by side effects from his Parkinson’s medication. Those same impulsive urges had led him to propose to Brenda.

For Brenda, the revelations were too much to bear. Heartbroken, she moved into the B&B to make a fresh start.

Then, when fortune came calling in the form of a round-the-world cruise, Brenda seized the chance to leave her troubles behind. Though she initially promised to return, it seems her voyage became a new beginning.

At the time her exit was revealed, it was hinted the decision had not been made by Lesley herself. A source told The Mirror: “The show has grown a lot bigger in recent years but soaps are expensive to make. It’s inevitable saving money means losing people – but it’s a huge shame all the same for those involved, their friends and colleagues.”

