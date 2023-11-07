Brenda and Eric in Emmerdale are in crisis as he ends their relationship tonight (Tuesday November 7). What she doesn’t know is that he is secretly battling Parkinson’s and doesn’t want her to suffer alongside him.

But as Brenda gets over her devastation in the soap, thankfully actors Chris Chittell and Lesley Dunlop lead a much happier life off-screen.

Brenda and Eric in Emmerdale: Who plays them?

Brenda Walker is played by Lesley Dunlop. Lesley is 67 years old. She joined Emmerdale in 2008.

Eric Pollard is played by Chris Chittell. Chris joined Emmerdale in 1986 and as of this year is the longest-serving actor in the show. Chris is 75 years old.

When did Brenda and Eric get together?

Originally Brenda and Eric actually got together in Emmerdale in 2013 when he split from wife Val. He was later forced to chose between Brenda and Val.

Although he chose Brenda, he knew there was a spark still with Val. Eventually he and Brenda split and he got back with Val.

Meanwhile Brenda went on to have a relationship with Bob Hope. However Bob ended up cheating on her with Laurel Thomas.

After Bob, Brenda went on to date Doug Potts, but they broke up as he decided to move to Australia.

Eric had a relationship with Faith Dingle. But when he discovered she kissed Bear Wolf, he ended their relationship.

After Faith left the village in 2019, Pollard and Brenda finally got together.

Pollard and Brenda to split in Emmerdale

Despite Pollard’s grumpiness and Brenda’s gossiping ways, the couple have remained solid in Emmerdale. Even in the face of Eric’s son David’s financial problems causing their retirement travel plans to be put on hold Eric and Brenda remained together.

However Pollard’s latest shock health news has meant he is ending his relationship with Brenda.

After getting the news he has Parkinson’s, only Pollard and Mandy Dingle know the truth. Although she is desperate to persuade him to be honest with Brenda, he is so far adamant his partner cannot find out.

Worried about being a burden on her in the future, Pollard has picked multiple fights with Brenad and tonight dumps her. Brenda is understandably shocked, devastated and confused.

Brenda seeks advice from Nicola, which is a very bad idea! Nicola advises her to move on and find someone else. Brenda decides to bury her hurt and do just that. But will Pollard come to his senses and realise he needs Brenda now more than ever. Can he save his relationship?

Are Chris Chittell and Lesley Dunlop together in real life?

Off-screen, things are far more harmonious for actors Chris and Lesley. They are a couple in real life after meeting on the set of the ITV soap in 2008 when Lesley joined the cast.

They soon began dating before getting engaged in 2015.

The couple got married on June 18 2016 at St Peter’s Church in Coverack, Cornwall. The ceremony took place in front of their close family and friends. Emmerdale co-stars Bhasker Patel, Sam Hall and Nicola Wheeler were also in attendance.

In an interview with the Daily Record in 2012, Chris spoke about how he and Lesley met. He said: “It was weird. Somehow we’d never met before and we just kept bumping into each other at work.

“I can’t even remember if I asked her on a date or she asked me but she is wonderful and we’re very happy.”

The couple don’t have any children together. However Chris has two children with his ex-wife Caroline Hunt and Lesley has two children with her former partner Christopher Guard.

The secret to their happy marriage?

In the same interview Chris revealed how they find working together – and the secret to their happiness.

“For some people, working together would be a nightmare but we love it,” he revealed. “We make a point of not talking about Emmerdale when we’re at home, though – that would be just too sad, wouldn’t it?”

He also added: “And we do get strange looks when we’re out sometimes. You can see people getting confused.”

However being a real-life couple did have its benefits during Covid. The fact they were together meant they could share scenes and even kiss on screen, despite the restrictions in place.

