Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal April’s secret life explodes as she confesses everything to her dad. But Celia’s already one step ahead – will she win or will April finally be free of her?

Meanwhile, Paddy is really missing Bear, but will he find out what’s really happened to his dad?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. April’s guilt overwhelms her

April gets some cash from Bob to supposedly go shopping. But then she turns up at the house she saw on Callum‘s social media.

She puts the cash Bob gave her into a Christmas card and posts it through the letterbox for his ‘bereaved widow’. She runs off to hide and doesn’t see Callum open the door.

Back in the village, Marlon, Rhona and Bob are filled with hope that things are back on track for April now. But they have no idea their bubble is about to be burst…

2. April admits everything in Emmerdale spoilers

After her near-miss with Callum, Ray is keen to get April out of the village so he orders her to pack a bag. She heads to the bus stop but is intercepted by Marlon.

He questions her over the trouble she is in, leaving her gobsmacked. But after denying it at first, April breaks down and admits she’s been dealing drugs.

Rhona and Marlon insist she has to stay with them and abandon Ray’s job. They are determined to save her. Marlon soon gets ready to go to the police, but panicking April admits she killed Callum.

3. Celia stops April and Marlon

The family are stopped in their tracks when Celia arrives wanting to discuss something with them. Celia takes a video call from Ray and props up the phone so they can all see and hear…

April, Rhona and Marlon are left with a big decision to make. What will they do?

4. Celia gives Dylan a horrifying gift in Emmerdale spoilers

Dylan is unsettled when he is given a birthday present by Celia: Robbie, who she believes snitched on her operation.

Celia hands Dylan a bat to enact the consequences on Robbie.

Dylan can’t go through with it, but later goes to check on Robbie and sees someone else has finished the job.

Dylan is horrified when Celia puts him in charge of the forced workers, but he realises he has no option to say no. What will he do?

5. Laurel falls for Ray

Ray lays out a romantic picnic for Laurel and puts his heart on the line. She agrees to give him another chance believing he really cares.

Laurel is soon completely smitten, but she has no idea of the villain she’s allowed into her house…

6. Paddy is desperate to find Bear in Emmerdale spoilers

Rhona and Marlon are shocked to discover it is Bear’s birthday. Paddy admits how much he misses his dad. However is he any closer to finding him?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

