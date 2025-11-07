It’s happening under our noses’: Emmerdale reveals truth behind Bear’s disappearance

Emmerdale has officially confirmed that Bear Wolf’s storyline is tackling the issue of Modern Slavery, shedding light on a crime that is far more common than many viewers realise.

After months of disturbing behaviour and a mysterious disappearance, the soap is now preparing to reveal the devastating truth behind Bear’s absence – and why no one suspected a thing.

Bear is missing under terrible circumstances (Credit: ITV)

Bear missing since July in Emmerdale

Paddy has finally discovered that his dad never made it to Ireland. Realising he hasn’t heard from him since their falling out, Paddy is desperate to find Bear and patch things up.

But next week, Emmerdale will expose the horrific circumstances Bear is living in – and why he feels he can never return home.

Although Bear is physically close to the village, he believes he’s too far gone to reconnect with his family. The strength and humour that once defined the former fighter have disappeared completely.

Flashback scenes will reveal what happened during the missing 100 days of Bear’s life. It will show how he was taken in by people who appeared kind and supportive. They offered him work in return for food and a place to stay.

It quickly becomes clear that Bear was coerced, manipulated and trapped. The ‘help’ he was offered became exploitation, and before long he was under total control.

Injured, malnourished and emotionally broken, Bear is shown to be entirely at the mercy of his captors. He has never been more isolated – or more vulnerable.

Bears has been taken and forced into Modern Slavery (Credit: ITV)

Modern Slavery storyline aided by The Salvation Army

Emmerdale has worked closely with The Salvation Army to portray this storyline authentically, focusing on an elderly, vulnerable man who becomes an easy target for traffickers.

Joshua Richards, who plays Bear, explained: “It may surprise many people, but slavery is alive and well, indeed prospering in the modern world… It is happening under our very own noses.”

He added that disadvantaged and isolated people are particularly at risk of being groomed and exploited. He also hopes the storyline can help highlight the reality of Modern Slavery.

Producer Laura Shaw also spoke about the importance of the plot. She explained that the countryside setting is not as idyllic as it appears. It can also conceal serious criminal activity.

She highlighted Ray and Celia’s involvement, pointing out that although Ray is far from a likeable character, the episode will show glimpses that suggest he, too, “may be trapped in a world beyond his control.”

As Bear’s standalone episode airs, Emmerdale promises a deeply disturbing, eye-opening exploration of Modern Slavery. Viewers will finally understand how Bear ended up in such unimaginable danger.

