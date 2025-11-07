Emmerdale’s latest ITVX episode explains two major disappearances

Emmerdale fans have finally been given answers about the whereabouts of two missing characters – Bear Wolf and Anya – thanks to tonight’s ITVX early release (Friday). And the news isn’t reassuring for either of them.

Paddy learns Bear never made it to Ireland

The episode sees Paddy’s worst fears begin to surface. Earlier this year, his relationship with Bear crumbled during a painful confrontation, with Bear clearly going through a breakdown.

After Paddy told him to leave, Bear disappeared. Paddy believed he had gone to Ireland to stay with former wrestling friends, but viewers knew better – Bear was shown alone, stranded somewhere far from the life he claimed to be returning to.

Since then, Bear has not been seen at all. Tonight, Paddy receives a parcel addressed to his dad, and Mandy urges him to open it since no one has heard from Bear since July. Inside is a letter from Gnasha, the friend Bear was supposedly staying with. The letter makes one thing clear: Bear never arrived.

Paddy immediately starts ringing Bear’s other old friends, but each call only heightens his panic. No one has heard from Bear in months.

Mandy tries to reassure him by suggesting Bear is simply sulking, punishing Paddy for throwing him out. But Paddy knows that can’t be true. Bear would never ignore Eve’s birthday.

With dread building, Paddy decides the situation is serious enough to involve the police. Whether they can track Bear down – or what they will find – is now the biggest question in the storyline.

Where did Anya go? Emmerdale finally answers

Tonight’s episode also uncovers the fate of Anya, the stowaway discovered in the back of Caleb’s van.

Ruby had insisted on helping her, taking her into the Miligans’ home, cleaning her up and feeding her, and even asking Liam to check her over medically. Ruby became attached quickly, despite Caleb’s concerns about the legal risks of harbouring an illegal immigrant.

But Anya vanished shortly afterwards, leaving Ruby heartbroken and terrified about what might happen to her alone.

Emmerdale on ITVX reveals all

The episode reveals more about both disappearances – but fans will need to watch to see why it’s so worrying

In the final moments, the ITVX release shows exactly where Bear has been all this time – and it’s a bleak situation.

It also reveals what happened to Anya after she fled Ruby and Caleb’s home. We won’t spoil details ahead of broadcast, but both reveals pave the way for dramatic developments next week.

With two missing characters now accounted for – but neither safe – the big question is whether anyone can help them before things get even worse.

