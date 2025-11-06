Emmerdale under fire again as shocking April episode prompts viewer Ofcom complaints

Emmerdale is facing another wave of Ofcom complaints following harrowing scenes involving April Windsor that aired last week.

The episode has sparked fresh backlash, adding to the hundreds of complaints the soap has already received over the summer.

April went through something awful (Credit: ITV)

Ofcom complaints over April storyline in Emmerdale

According to Ofcom, 60 viewers contacted the broadcasting regulator after the episode that aired on Thursday, October 30. While Ofcom has not confirmed which scenes triggered the objections, it is widely believed viewers were reacting to the disturbing storyline in which April was sold for sex by Celia Daniels.

The episode showed April being sent to meet Callum, who had paid to be with her. Although he initially appeared sympathetic and told April she didn’t have to do anything she didn’t want to, his attitude quickly changed.

Callum then told her it was going to happen and began unbuttoning his shirt. Terrified, April hit him over the head with a bottle, leaving him apparently dead on the bed.

The following day, a panicked April called Ray. He came to collect the body and cover everything up. Celia then reinforced her control over April, telling her she “owns her” – a moment that viewers widely described as “repulsive.”

April believes she has killed a man, but viewers now know the truth. In Wednesday’s episode (November 5), Callum appeared alive, bandaged and complaining about what happened, but otherwise fine.

Mike beat Vinny Dingle up and viewers complained (Credit: ITV)

Other Emmerdale complaints

This controversy follows a string of other complaints aimed at the soap over the summer. In an episode broadcast on August 12, Vinny Dingle was violently attacked in a homophobic assault by newcomer Mike, who had pretended to befriend him online.

The brutal scenes, which aired before the watershed, drew 279 complaints. Viewers objected to violent and sexual content being shown so early.

More trouble followed on August 21, when John Sugden hunted down Mackenzie Boyd with a bow and arrow. He then appeared to kill him by smashing a rock onto his head. These graphic scenes prompted a further 158 complaints.

Emmerdale continues to court controversy as the April storyline intensifies, and with more unsettling episodes on the horizon, it seems Ofcom may not be done hearing from viewers just yet.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

