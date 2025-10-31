Emmerdale fans slam ‘disturbing’ storyline as Celia threatens to kill April’s family

April came clean to Celia and Ray about what had happened with Callum in Emmerdale tonight (Friday, October 31) – leaving the pair shocked, and with a murder to cover up. As Ray continued to threaten April, Celia vowed to make April pay for what she’d done.

And, as the episode ended, Celia issued a terrible threat – telling April that she’d kill her family if she didn’t play ball.

Here’s everything that happened in Emmerdale tonight – and the fan backlash to these terrible events.

Celia threatened April tonight (Credit: ITV)

April came clean in Emmerdale tonight

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale, April came clean to Celia and Ray about what had happened with Callum. April had ran off after refusing to sleep with Callum, who she then hit over the head with a bottle after he wouldn’t let her go.

Celia received a call while in the pub and cut short her evening, soon tracking down April alongside Ray. The duo proceeded to quiz the teen about what happened, and she quickly confessed all.

April admitted Callum was dead, leaving Celia less than impressed.

Celia informed April that she would not be linked to the crime, as it would also impact her, allowing April to be slightly relieved.

Celia was not happy with April (Credit: ITV)

Celia threatened April in Emmerdale tonight

While April breathed a sigh of relief at the news, Celia informed her she had thought up plenty of ways for April to make it up to her in the future.

Celia soon headed back to the pub, while Ray went to find Callum’s body and prepare to sort out the crime scene.

Ray then headed back to find April. He threatened her as she begged to be returned to her family. Ray then informed Celia that April was planning to leave and said she was going to turn them both in.

This led to April being threatened by Celia, who also made it clear that she was not going to let April go anytime soon. Celia proceeded to threaten April’s family, leaving the teen fearful.

What’s next for April? Is she in danger?

Ray’s threats are terrifying April (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans hit back against ‘repulsive’ storyline

Fans of Emmerdale have made their feelings about April’s current storyline clear. Many have taken to social media to beg for the plot to end.

“This storyline is absolutely repulsive,” wrote one fan on Reddit. “She’s literally watching her grandfather go on a date with the woman who is coercing her.”

“This storyline with April & Dylan needs to come to an end. Hopefully the Dingle clan will find out what’s been going on & sort Ray & Celia out for good,” wrote another.

A third said: “Just when I didn’t think this April/Dylan/Ray storyline couldn’t get any worse,” as another penned: “April. This is hard to watch. I really hate this storyline.”

Other Emmerdale fans branded the storyline “disturbing” and “uncomfortable”, as many admitted they aren’t “enjoying” watching it.

