4 theories on how Billy Mayhew will be ‘killed off’ from Coronation Street

Billy Mayhew is reportedly set to be ‘killed off’ from Coronation Street during this festive season and theories have started to emerge.

The Sun has reported that soap bosses are currently planning Billy’s death.

But, how will he die? Here are our top four theories.

How could he die? (Credit: ITV)

1. Crossover

At the start of 2026, a new soap ‘power hour’ is set to be introduced onto ITV, with 30 minutes of Emmerdale airing before 30 minutes of Corrie between 8pm-9pm on weeknights.

To kick this all off, a soap crossover episode will see characters from both soaps integrate.

And now, one fan theory is that Dales killer John Sugden could end up killing Corrie’s Billy.

One fan on X suggested: “Or John Sugden kills Billy in the Corrie and Dales crossover.”

2. Drugs

In the past, Billy has struggled with a heroin addiction. While he recovered, it is possible that something could trigger a relapse.

But, if he turned to drugs once more, could his new addiction finish him off?

Can Billy trust Theo? (Credit: ITV)

3. Theo

With Todd’s boyfriend Theo Silverton becoming violent as he continues to struggle coming to terms with his sexuality, Billy’s been expressing his concerns.

In scenes to come, Theo will grow angered at Billy’s interference in his personal life, but could he kill the vicar off?

One Corrie fan wondered: “Billy the vicar is going to be killed off??!! My bet is on Theo…”

Another agreed: “Let me guess Theo is going to kill Billy somehow he will get fed up with his meddling as apparently Billy is now getting killed off.”

4. Stunt

With a big stunt expected to happen in the new year, it is possible that Billy Mayhew could meet his maker as part of a big accident he finds himself in.

Anything can happen in Coronation Street, but how will Billy Mayhew ultimately be killed off?

