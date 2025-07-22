Coronation Street fan theory predicts Billy Mayhew will be killed by John Sugden in Emmerdale crossover episode

A new Coronation Street fan theory predicts that Emmerdale villain John Sugden will kill Billy Mayhew next year.

With The Sun reporting that Daniel Brocklebank’s Billy Mayhew will die in 2026, fans have started to wonder how this might happen.

And now, with a soap crossover on the horizon, one theory has linked Billy’s death to the special episode.

Billy will reportedly die (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street ‘killing off’ Billy Mayhew

It was recently reported that Coronation Street bosses had made the decision to axe the character of Billy Mayhew.

While Billy will remain on screen of the rest of the year, his exit scenes are set to play out next year.

And now, it seems that Billy Mayhew’s going to be ‘killed off’ in the upcoming festive period.

A source told the publication: “Corrie bosses are busy plotting how to kill off Billy, having decided to axe Daniel earlier this year.

“There aren’t any plans to bring him back onto the soap so it makes sense to make his exit the most impactful and explosive it can be.

“It’s likely Billy will be a focus point of the Christmas/New Year storylines, with fans expected to be at the edge of their seats in the run-up.”

A soap crossover is on the way (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Billy death twist

With news of Billy’s upcoming death reaching fans, they’ve now linked it to the ITV soap crossover.

At the start of the new year, ITV will be introducing a ‘soap power hour’ every week night from 8pm-9pm. This will see a 30 minute episode of Emmerdale be followed by a 30 minute episode of Corrie.

To mark the change in scheduling, a special Emmerdale and Coronation Street crossover episode will air.

And some fans have theorised that Billy’s death might be the focus of the episode, with one fan even suggesting that Emmerdale killer John Sugden might bump Billy off.

Taking to X, one person commented: “I am curious if this will have anything to do with the Emmerdale crossover. Isn’t that due to come out around the same time?”

Another agreed: “I think he’s gonna die in the crossover.”

And a third predicted: “Or John Sugden kills Billy in the Corrie and Dales crossover.”

But, how could Billy actually die? And, when exactly will it happen?

