Coronation Street: Nick and Toyah to try and adopt Dee-Dee’s baby, fan theory predicts

Nothing has been easy for Dee-Dee Bailey since Laila was born in Coronation Street.

Initially, her brother, James, planned on adopting the baby and moving to America.

Unfortunately, there was a sudden change of plan when his partner, Danny, was in an accident.

With James currently back in the States, and with no certainty of the future, it’s unclear what the long term plans for baby Laila are.

The Baileys are struggling with baby Laila

Dee-Dee doesn’t want to keep the baby due to her paternity, though at present, she’s mainly in the care of Ed and Michael, with Ronnie chipping in.

Whether or not James and Danny will be able to adopt her remains to be seen, but there doesn’t seem to be any rush to look for a new couple to take the little one in.

Can the Baileys really keep looking after Laila though, knowing how Dee-Dee feels?

It seems fans have a theory that might see the tot welcomed into another Weatherfield family…

Nick and Toyah to adopt baby Laila in Coronation Street?

When Nick and Toyah first started seeing each other behind Leanne’s back, the couple initially thought they were expecting a baby.

Having struggled to conceive for many years, it seemed like Toyah was finally going to experience motherhood. Tragically, she instead discovered she had ovarian cancer.

Could it be that Toyah will finally get to be a mum?

One fan responded to a Reddit thread about what Corrie could do with Nick and Toyah next, suggesting: “I predict they will try and adopt Dee-Dee’s baby,” with another over on X suggesting “Toyah will have baby Laila.”

Could it be that things fall through with James and Danny after the accident, and Toyah and Nick become parents after all?

