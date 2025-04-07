Coronation Street's Abi, Kit, Daisy
Soaps

Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Kevin becomes suspicious of Abi and Carl

Abi gets closer to Carl

By Vicky French

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Carl and Abi spend time together, and Todd learns more of Theo’s secrets.

Elsewhere, Dee-Dee feels let down, and Daisy and Christina continue to plot against Jenny.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Carl’s presence frustrates Abi

Coronation Street's Abi and Carl square up to each other in the Rovers

After asking Carl to allow her to have some alone time with Kevin after his chemotherapy, Abi is furious when she calls her husband only for Carl to answer and inform her they’re in the Rovers.

Coronation Street's Carl looks at Abi

Soon, she’s storming into the pub, accusing him of ruining her afternoon with Kevin. Witnessing this, Kevin demands to know what’s going on. What will they say?

Coronation Street's Kevin and Carl talk

Later in the week, as the Websters try Debbie’s wedding menu, Kevin heads home early feeling unwell. Carl then opens up to Abi, telling her that his business back in Germany is about to go under.

Abi tells him that Kevin will understand if he needs to return to Germany. When Kevin finds out, he is disappointed for his younger brother and wants to help him out. Will he return to Germany?

2. Coronation Street spoilers: Debbie wants to make the most of life

Coronation Street's Debbie speaks to her family

With an MRI scan booked in after a visit to the memory clinic, Debbie informs her family that life is intended for living, and that’s what she intends to do.

At the wedding menu tasting, she tells the Webster clan that no expense has been spared.

3. Todd uncovers more of Theo’s secrets

Coronation Street's Todd and George look at Theo and his family

There are more shocks in store for Todd this week, as Theo turns up at the undertakers with not only his wife, but his teenage son and daughter!

Having been given a key to Sarah’s flat, Todd invites Theo there for a private chat. Todd tells him he understands he can’t commit, but he really likes him.

Coronation Street's Todd and Theo have a chat

Later, with Sarah due to go on a date with Kit, after he stopped a lad from stealing her phone, Todd meets her in the Bistro for a drink beforehand.

When Theo’s wife, Danielle, spots them together, she presumes they are a couple.

Coronation Street's Todd kisses Sarah

Deciding to play along, Todd and Sarah invite Danielle to join them — but soon, Theo has joined them as well!

Wanting to make Theo jealous, Todd kisses Sarah in front of the couple.

Coronation Street's Kit watches Sarah and Todd

Having arrived at the Bistro, Kit sees the pair lock lips. Sarah tries to explain, but what will he think?

4. Coronation Street spoilers: Dee-Dee wants justice

Coronation Street's Dee-Dee exits the hospital

After her traumatic ordeal in childbirth, Dee-Dee attends a meeting regarding the complaint she lodged against the hospital. She’s told that the midwife, Zoe, is being investigated.

When she spots the midwife outside speaking with Asha, Zoe insists that none of it was her fault.

Coronation Street's Dee-Dee looks at Asha and Zoe

Later, Asha pays a visit to Dee-Dee, encouraging her to withdraw her complaint, as it could ruin Zoe’s career.

Dee-Dee refuses, telling her she was a victim of racism.

Coronation Street's Alya supports Dee-Dee

Unfortunately, Dee-Dee later tells Alya that the hospital’s completed investigation suggests there was no wrongdoing.

Alya goes with her friend to a support group, where all the mothers have suffered a traumatic experience in childbirth.

After spending time with the group, Dee-Dee informs Asha that she will be holding Zoe accountable even if the hospital won’t.

5. Daisy is unimpressed that the pub is being sold

Coronation Street's Daisy, Jenny and Carla

Jenny informs Daisy that Carla has made the decision to sell the pub — but doesn’t tell her that she hopes to buy it.

When Carla heads into the Rovers, a tipsy Daisy makes digs towards her for selling the pub out from under them.

Coronation Street's Daisy makes digs at Carla

With Daisy’s mum, Christina, still around, she overhears when Carla calls Daisy a ‘spoiled madam’ and informs Jenny she’s better off buying the pub without her.

When Daisy learns of this, she and Christina row they will take Jenny down together.

6. Lou’s new job sparks drama

Coronation Street's Lou throws hair dye on Maria

When Gemma spots an advert in the salon’s window for a hairstylist, she helps Lou get a job trial.

She soon returns to find Lou in the middle of a row with Maria. As Lou throws hair dye over her, Maria tells her she’s fired.

When Gemma tries to speak to Lou about it, she admits she’s worried sick about her son.

Coronation Street's Lou, Gemma and Maria

Maria is less than impressed when Audrey says she’ll give Lou a second chance.

Also this week, Sean panics when Brody asks him for money, and Tyrone explains to Dorin that he’ll be staying with them for longer than planned.

