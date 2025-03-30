Coronation Street star Amy Robbins on Christina Boyd’s return – from catfishing Jenny to contributing to Daisy’s exit

Christina Boyd is about to make a comeback to Coronation Street and actress Amy Robbins has given all the gossip.

With Charlotte Jordan’s exit as Daisy Midgeley looming, Christina will play a crucial part in her departure.

But, what mischief will mother and daughter get up to on the cobbles this time around?

Christina and Daisy catfish Jenny (Credit: ITV)

Christina’s return

Daisy’s mum Christina was last seen on the cobbles in spring 2024 and it’s fair to say that she has a rather complex relationship with her daughter.

On Friday night though (March 28), Daisy phoned someone up and asked for their help after growing increasingly upset with Jenny’s behaviour, especially after finding out about the £60k windfall.

And we’re about to find out that she’s asked for her mum Christina to help her catfish Jenny on an online dating app, sparking a Christina Boyd return to Coronation Street.

The mother and daughter duo will pose as a guy called ‘Dominic,’ swooning Jenny and showering her with gifts.

Christina and Daisy then worry what they’ll do when Jenny wants to meet up with ‘Dom’ in person.

But, how will Jenny react when she finds out that ‘Dom’ isn’t real? Has Daisy learned nothing after the whole ‘Crystal’ drama?

Amy’s teased that big things are coming (Credit: ITV)

Amy Robbins teases details of Christina Boyd Coronation Street return

Actress Amy Robbins has now given some juicy goss as to what’s to come for Christina as she catfishes Jenny.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Amy teased: “They’re [Daisy and Christina] more alike than they choose to admit.

“They’re as bad as each other.”

She then continued: “It’s the first time you see, when push comes to shove, she’s relying on her flesh and blood to push her out of it.”

Speaking of Christina and Daisy’s plan to catfish Jenny and get their hands on the £60k, Amy admitted that Christina is acting out of ‘pure jealousy,’ noting that the whole plan ‘is Christina’s idea.’

“In that moment, they’re feeling vengeful. They’re very happy to see Jenny lose the pub, they’re very happy to see her lose everything in that moment.”

And, their plan goes so far that Jenny even starts to ‘fall in love’ with the character ‘Dom,’ in a pure ‘wicked and cruel’ twist.

The actress also shared what it was like to play a part in Charlotte Jordan’s exit as Daisy Midgeley, noting that this is likely the ‘finale’ to Christina’s time on the cobbles.

Amy revealed: “I’m trying to have so much fun with Christina in the pub that they can’t get rid of her. I’m hoping she gets wedged under the bar or something and they find her. ‘Oh. She’s been there the whole time.'”

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Dee-Dee gives birth

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts!