Coronation Street: Christina Boyd reportedly set for return ahead of Daisy exit

It has been reported that Coronation Street will welcome back Christina Boyd ahead of her daughter Daisy Midgeley’s exit.

With Charlotte Jordan’s character Daisy set to leave the soap in ‘explosive scenes’ later this year, Christina will appear for a brief return.

The character is set to return to the Street and appear on screen for several months before leaving again.

Christina will return for a short stint (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Christina Boyd set to return to soap

Last seen in early 2024, the character of Christina Boyd – played by Amy Robbins – is reportedly returning to the show this year ahead of daughter Daisy’s exit.

An inside source told The Mirror: “Christina’s return certainly causes drama and she’s going to be ruffling some feathers throughout her time on the Cobbles. It’s a brilliant storyline for Christina and Daisy in what will be some of Charlotte’s final months on screen.

“It’ll be sad to see Daisy leave the show, but we’ve got a few months of Christina causing all kinds of chaos before then. The cast are thrilled to welcome Amy back to the show in what will no doubt be a big storyline for the pair.”

Christina is said to be appearing on screen for a few months. Her first scenes back are due to air in early spring.

Whenever Christina’s around, some sort of chaos unfolds. So, we’re expecting her few months on screen to be rather eventful.

This will be Daisy’s final year in Weatherfield (Credit: ITV)

Charlotte Jordan’s exit as Daisy Midgeley

Earlier this month, it was reported that Charlotte Jordan has decided to leave the soap as Daisy Midgeley.

It is currently unclear exactly when or how Daisy will leave. But, her current storyline might possibly be building up to her eventual exit.

On-screen at the moment, Daisy has recently found out that she’s pregnant. A ‘who’s the daddy?’ storyline has started as she remains unsure whether the baby daddy is Daniel or Kit.

With Daniel and Bethany engaged and planning their wedding, and with Daisy having no idea who the father of her baby is… Could these factors have anything to do with Daisy’s ‘explosive’ final scenes?

