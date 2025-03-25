Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Dee-Dee undergoes hysterectomy after giving birth to baby

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Dee-Dee gives birth to a baby girl but complications see her undergo a hysterectomy.

Elsewhere, Daisy’s mum Christina returns to the cobbles to scheme with her daughter against Jenny.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Dee-Dee ends up in labour

While visiting Lauren and baby Frankie at the hospital, pregnant Dee-Dee finds herself in agony.

The midwife she speaks to insists she just needs to go home and rest.

When she arrives back at her flat, Dee-Dee’s waters break.

When Ed takes his daughter back to the hospital, the doctor who takes Dee-Dee’s blood pressure confirms that she is suffering from pre-eclampsia.

The baby needs to be delivered immediately, and Dee-Dee is left terrified. Will they both be okay?

2. Coronation Street spoilers: The Baileys meet the new baby

After she gives birth to a baby girl, the Bailey family visit Dee-Dee in hospital.

James informs his sister that he wants to name the baby Laila.

After her brothers leave, Dee-Dee confides in Ed that she had to have an emergency hysterectomy and won’t be able to have any more children.

Ed tells Dee-Dee to think carefully about whether or not she can go through with giving up the baby.

Later, when Lauren comes to visit, telling her that Frankie’s transplant was a success, she’s shocked by her reaction to the news.

Dee-Dee is forced to make a final decision about baby Laila, but James soon receives a text that might change everything. Just what news has he received, and why does Ed later return with the baby in tow?

To make matters worse, she later confides in Alya and Sarah that her pre-eclampsia and subsequent hysterectomy could have been avoided, and were caused by gross negligence. Alya offers to start the complaints process for her.

3. Christina returns and causes trouble for Jenny

There’s more trouble brewing between Daisy and Jenny this week, and unfortunately for Jenny, Daisy now has back up.

After telling boyfriend Daniel that she doesn’t think she can forgive Jenny this time, Daisy invites her mum Christina to help her with a revenge plan.

Christina is soon making her presence known in the Rovers, and Daisy later tells Jenny she doesn’t think she’ll ever be able to forgive her.

With plenty of catfishing experience under her belt, it’s no surprise that Daisy’s revenge involves catfishing Jenny on the dating app she’s been using recently.

When Jenny informs Daisy and Christina that she’s met a lovely man called Dom on the app she’s using, they realise their plan is working. The pair send Jenny a bouquet of flowers from ‘Dom,’ and Christina continues to message her.

Soon, Daisy is left worrying that Jenny is going to want to meet up with him in person.

4. Coronation Street spoilers: Mick ruffles Ronnie’s feathers

Debbie insists on looking after Alfie, so that Kevin can get some rest. Soon, Mick’s music is once again causing problems.

When Ronnie turns up at the house, he finds Alfie alone, with Debbie nowhere to be seen.

The back door is open, and he soon finds Debbie lying in the ginnel.

As Gemma and Chesney grow closer to Mick and Lou, Ronnie warns them to be careful.

Later, Ronnie slashes one of the tyres on Mick’s van. Unfortunately for him, Debbie sees everything – and so do the CCTV cameras.

5. Chesney struggles to get rid of Mick

After Ronnie’s warning that Mick isn’t what he seems, Chesney is filled with dread when Mick invites him for a drink.

In the Rovers, he does his best to act normally around his new neighbour.

Later, Gemma and Chesney are surprised when Mick and Lou invite themselves over to their house, bringing beers and snacks.

6. Julie and Kevin bond

When Abi has to rush off to get an unwell Alfie from nursery, Kevin is nervous to be alone for his chemotherapy appointment.

Julie comes across Kevin on the bench outside the hospital, and the two bond.

Meanwhile, Abi isn’t best pleased when she can’t get hold of Kevin, and later finds out he was with Julie.

7. Coronation Street spoilers: Jack and Hope get into trouble

In the precinct, Hope and Jack find a pair of ebikes. While Jack uses his dad’s credit card to pay for the scooters, Hope shares alcohol she had in her bag.

The youngsters are soon caught out by the police.

With Tyrone and Kevin close behind, the two men are soon arguing with each other about which of the teens is being a bad influence on the other.

What will happen to Jack and Hope?

8. Theo and Todd have a passionate afternoon

After Theo turns up at Todd’s house and apologises, the two men share a few beers and get to know each other a bit better.

When Theo admits he’s attracted to Todd, the pair share a kiss.

Later, after spending the afternoon in bed together, Todd is confused when Theo rushes off as soon as he hears someone coming into the house.

Todd is disappointed when he later tells him the afternoon was a one off. Does he really mean it?