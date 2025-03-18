Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Rob holds Carla at gunpoint

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Tracy lures Carla to No.1 where Rob is waiting with a gun in hand.

Elsewhere, Jenny takes her eye off Bertie and panics when he’s found alone in the water…

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers next week: 1. Carla’s hostage ordeal

Tracy does as Rob tells her and invites Carla round to No.1, pretending that she’s wanting a business meeting.

Carla’s horrified when she turns up and is greeted by Rob, armed with a gun.

It’s not long until Lisa hears about the hostage situation… But, as a gunshot rings out, will Lisa risk her own life to save her girlfriend’s?

And, is Rob still plotting his escape? Or, is he now solely out for revenge? Later on at the hospital, the race is on to save the injured person’s life…

2. Daniel catches Dylan out

Sean sneaks a glasses case with Brody’s burner phone into Daniel’s schoolbag.

Sean then calls the STC and gives Dylan a coded message to let him know it’s there.

When Daniel is distracted in class, Dylan snoops in his bag but is soon caught…

3. Julie has a narrow miss

Planning on having cocktails with Todd at a bar, dying Julie pretends to take her medication. She then heads off for the tram…

On the way though, she suffers some pain on the Street and a piece of scaffolding almost hits her.

The scaffolder apologies but then suggests to George that Julie was faking her pain because the scaffolding didn’t even hit her.

After George explains that Julie’s got cancer, Theo feels awful and offers to buy her some flowers. Todd then shows him the way…

Coronation Street spoilers next week: 4. Todd and Theo hit it off

With Todd interested in Theo but not getting much flirtation back, Julie decides to take up the role of cupid. She pretends that they’ve got a leaking roof and asks him to take a look.

But, Julie’s plan backfires though because when Theo arrives at No.11 just to find Todd alone, he knows exactly what’s going on.

He then tells Todd that he’s not gay and would like to be left alone by both him and Julie.

5. Jenny’s in troubled water (and so is Bertie)

Jenny buys Rita a spa voucher and tells her that Daisy’s dad invested some shares in her name ages ago and she’s set to get a £60k payout. Jenny keeps this information quiet from Daisy…

Daisy worries about how they’ll pay Carla back, with Daniel suggesting that she moves in with him and Bertie. Jenny feels guilty and hands Daisy the spa voucher, pretending that she bought it for her.

Daisy soon finds out about Jenny’s windfall, with Jenny offering Carla £60k as a part-payment. Carla’s not happy though and comes up with idea of Jenny getting a business loan to pay her back in full.

Later, Jenny minds Bertie but takes her eye off him when calling the bank. With Bertie heading to the hot tub to catch his football, Steve and Cassie panic as they find him in the water.

With Daisy ready to take Bertie to the hospital, she blames Jenny. Her mind immediately worried that Bertie would suffer the same fate as Tom. But, can Jenny gain Daisy’s forgiveness?

6. Chaos for Debbie

Debbie’s adamant she won’t pay Mick the rest of the money, and later finds her purse missing. With Debbie accusing Mick, Ronnie soon confronts him.

And there’s more drama ahead as Debbie gets a call from the school to explain that Jack’s been in a fight. Debbie asks Mrs Crawshaw to backtrack her suspension plans, also getting her to not tell Kev about the incident.

Coronation Street spoilers next week: 7. Dee-Dee reconsiders James’ offer

Admitting to Sarah that the prospective parents don’t feel suitable, Sarah brings up James and Danny’s offer once again.

Later on, over dinner with James, Dee-Dee experiences some contractions.

James helps her as she heads to the hospital maternity unit to get checked over. However, Dee-Dee’s then informed that she’s experiencing false labour pains.

Opening up to Dee-Dee, James admits that he and partner Danny came close to adopting a young boy in the past and were heartbroken when it fell through. Dee-Dee then reconsiders James’ offer of adopting her little one…

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

