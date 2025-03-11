Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Tracy helps Rob plan his escape

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Tracy comes face to face with ex Rob and plots to help him flee the country.

Elsewhere, Dee-Dee reunites with brother James as he makes a huge offer…

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

Coronation Street spoilers next week: 1. Dee-Dee comes up with a plan

Lauren thanks Dee-Dee again for going through with her pregnancy so that Frankie can have a chance of getting better.

Dee-Dee’s brother James later turns up in Weatherfield, prompting her to ditch her hospital appointment to spend time with him. But, she’s summoned to the hospital when Lauren calls her.

With Dee-Dee finding out that the hospital has another donor ready for Frankie instead of waiting for her baby to be born, Dee-Dee’s shaken.

Back at home, Dee-Dee discusses her situation with James and is taken aback when he suggests that he and partner Danny adopt her baby.

After thinking things over, Dee-Dee arranges a meeting with her social worker and arranges a meeting with the prospective parents… But, will she take James up on his offer?

2. Tracy comes face to face with ex Rob

Betsy fears that Rob could be close by while she’s in the flat alone, whilst Carla drops Roy off at the hospital and sees Mandy… Carla and Lisa then team up to approach her as she heads to the hospital car park…

Meanwhile, Rob’s ex Tracy gets a right shock when she sees him in the ginnel. Rob soon gets her right where he wants her and arranges for her to pick up a fake passport for him.

Tracy lets Rob inside the Barlow house but worries when nosey Mary starts slamming on the door. Tracy then tells Rob to leave but panics when she realises his legs have given way and have caused him to fall onto the floor.

Rob then asks Tracy to leave the country with him and create a new life together. But, will Tracy be so stupid?

3. Debbie feuds with Mick

Mick gets to work fixing the electrics at Chariot Square Hotel but Mick then tells her that her energy company had contacted her via email, informing her of the planned outage.

Debbie tells him she didn’t receive any email, deciding not to pay Mick for his work. But, who is in the wrong?

4. Mick disrupts Daisy’s memorial

Daniel comes up with the idea of holding a memorial for Daisy’s baby, with Daisy informing Kit of the event. He’s not bothered though.

Daisy, Jenny and Daniel light some candles in the Rovers’ garden but Daisy’s furious when Mick carelessly turns up from the ginnel…

Coronation Street spoilers next week: 5. Eileen struggles to face reality

Julie sits down with Eileen and Todd and brings up the topic of her funeral.

Eileen doesn’t want to face reality though and walks off to avoid the conversation.

6. Brody makes threats to Sean and Dylan

Sean visits Dylan at the STC and breathes a sigh of relief to find that he’s okay and has settled in.

However, Sean panics when Brody demands that he sorts him out a burner phone. If he doesn’t, he’ll make sure to give Dylan a hard time inside.

Visiting Dylan again, Sean fills Dylan in on Brody’s threats but reckons reporting him will solve the problem.

Dylan tells his dad that he’ll deal with Brody. He then tells him that his dad won’t get him a phone but he’s managed to stop him from reporting him.

Brody then gathers some of the other STC lads as they all enter Dylan’s room to get revenge…

7. Roy saves the day

On Evelyn’s birthday, she makes it clear to Fiz and Tyrone that she won’t give up on Cassie. Meanwhile, Cassie heads to the precinct to meet up with a dealer after spending the night in the ginnel.

As the dealer prepares to give Cassie the drugs, Roy turns up and threatens to call the police.

Desperate to help Cassie, Evelyn then offers to quit her studies to be there to support her daughter.