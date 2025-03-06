Recently in Coronation Street , Kit Green has just found out that Daisy’s unborn baby is actually his, but he may already have a secret son…

Elsewhere, Dylan was sentenced and headed to the STC where he met another young offender called Brody.

Now, one fan has expanded on a previous theory to suggest that Kit Green is Brody’s dad.

Kit’s the baby daddy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Kit’s the father of Daisy’s baby

Daisy had led Daniel and Kit to believe that Daniel was the father of her unborn child. However, last night (Wednesday, March 5) changed everything.

The expecting mum was walking across the Street with her shopping bags when disaster struck. A car drove straight for David Platt but ended up knocking her down in the process.

With Daisy heading into surgery to have her broken arm seen to, Daniel told Kit that he must be the true father of Daisy’s baby. Kit didn’t want to face going to the hospital though.

Back at the hospital, Daniel then told Jenny that Daisy had lost some blood and that doctors thought she might’ve lost the baby although they wouldn’t be able to confirm this until the ultrasound the next day.

Could Kit and Brody be related? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Brody is Kit Green’s secret son?

Elsewhere in Coronation Street, fans have just been introduced to Brody – Dylan’s friend in the STC. He recently mentioned that his parents had just moved to Weatherfield, with fans then predicting that newcomers Mick and Lou are his parents.

And, the soap has confirmed that Mick and Lou share a past with Kit Green, sparking a new theory that Kit could actually be Brody’s biological dad – and Mick doesn’t know.

The new fan theory reads: “Good one and I wonder if Kit is his dad as it said they both know Kit. I wonder if he had an affair with Lou years ago, or if they all hang about with each other.”

But, is Kit actually Brody’s biological father? It would be rather ironic if the detective has a son who is locked up!