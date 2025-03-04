Last night in Coronation Street (Monday, March 3), Dylan settled into the STC life with new friend Brody.

Brody told him not to act too close to their teacher Daniel as it could cause the other lads to target him.

And now, fans have spotted a huge ‘clue’ that Brody’s related to two other Weatherfield residents – and we’ve already met them.

Brody looked out for Dylan (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Dylan met Brody at the STC

Dylan was sentenced to time in the STC recently in Corrie, heading inside to be welcomed by some not-so-friendly young offenders.

One lad, Brody, saw Dylan speaking to Daniel and advised him to interact with him as little as possible once finding out that he was Dylan’s neighbour at home.

He said that his connection to Daniel could make the other lads target him.

When Dylan admitted that he went to Weatherfield High School, Brody then said that his parents had just moved into the area.

And now, fans have predicted that we’ve already met Brody’s parents on the Street in the form of Mick and Lou Michaelis.

Mick and Lou are Gemma and Chesney’s ‘nightmare neighbours’ (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Mick and Lou are Brody’s parents?

With Brody’s parents just moving into the area, fans have made a connection with this and Mick and Lou Michaelis who moved into the house at the back of Chesney and Gemma’s rather recently.

We know they are parents but we are yet to meet their children… And we also know that they’re ‘nightmare neighbours…’ But, could a child in the STC add to this ‘nightmare?’ Are they Brody’s parents?

One fan wrote: “Brody mentioned tonight that his parents have just moved to Weatherfield. Is he Lou and Mick’s son?”

Another person shared: “They could have had him young and are ashamed/don’t like to mention their son in prison.”

Another viewer added: “Could be his or her son from a previous relationship, and they share younger daughters together?”

The original commenter then replied: “Just seems strange that they’ve moved them into the show and not shown there kids. It kinda also fits in this family from hell thing they keep saying.”