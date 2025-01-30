Coronation Street has cast Joe Layton and Farrel Hegarty to play Chesney and Gemma’s neighbours – Mick and Lou Michaelis.

The couple will give Ches and Gemma a right ‘nightmare’ of a time, with the soap airing drama from the houses across the ginnel for the first time.

Mick and Lou will move into Mawdsley Street on the back of Ches and Gemma’s house, with Lou appearing first on February 12th and then with Mick following her shortly after.

Mick and Lou will cause a stir (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street has cast actor Joe Layton and actress Farrel Hegarty to play the roles of couple, Mick and Lou Michaelis.

Viewers might recognise Joe for his former appearances in shows such as Casualty, Young Wallander, and Glow & Darkness.

Farrel might be familiar for her roles in Brassic, Emmerdale, and Murder, They Hope. She also has a large social media following, with 123k followers on Instagram.

She’s also appeared on Corrie before as a reporter back in 2019.

New Corrie stars tease what’s to come for their characters

Speaking about her arrival on the Street as Lou, Farrel Hegarty said: “I’m delighted and so grateful to be joining the cast of Coronation Street. I have genuinely been blown away by how ridiculously warm and nice everyone is.

“Lou is definitely an exciting character to play because she’s got good and bad parts to her, she’s a life force and full of beans. She’s a very colourful person who likes to make waves and try to cause chaos. But she also has that strong family loyalty, especially between Mick and Lou, they are thick as thieves and will stick up for each other, even when they probably shouldn’t…”

Joe Layton who plays Mick also shared: “Coronation Street is such an institute in British television and to get to walk down the cobbles in Mick’s shoes is so exciting. To also do it alongside Farrel is awesome – we are having great fun together and connecting really well whilst developing our characters.

“It also gives the opportunity to get a look behind the curtain of this huge machine and be a small cog within the big picture of Coronation Street and to work alongside people who take such pride in their work. It’s just a really happy place, friendly and welcoming. I’m going to relish every moment of it.”

We hope Ches and Gemma are ready for some chaos (Credit: ITV)

Mick and Lou Michaelis’ arrival onto Coronation Street

Mick and Lou will be Ches and Gemma’s ‘nightmare neighbours.’ Lou will appear first on February 12, recognising Gemma as a mum from Bessie Street.

On February 14, Lou’s partner Mick then makes an entrance. And, Chesney has no idea that he’s the man in that silver van that’s been pestering him.

Both couples then become friends, but it seems that Mick and Lou already have a connection to one of their family members – Kit Green.

They share a past with him that leads them to exposing a huge secret of his.

Corrie producer Kate Brooks teased: “Chaotic and loud, Mick and Lou bulldoze their way into Weatherfield, causing absolute carnage for the residents of Coronation Street.

“Their relationship is volatile to say the least, but at the heart of it lies a fierce sense of family loyalty, and woe betide anyone who tries to come between them. Although they’re the life and soul of any party, they’re equally not everyone’s cup of tea, and they soon find themselves at the root of some explosive drama.

“We’re thrilled to introduce these new characters into the mix, and the cobbles certainly won’t be quiet with this family around.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

