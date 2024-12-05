Les Battersby recently died which coincides with Chesney Brown’s van torment storyline on Coronation Street -two things fans have linked together.

With Les’ workplace offering to pay his family £50k to drop any further investigations into his death, suspicions have arose.

But, a new fan theory now reckons that Les was actually killed – and by the driver of Chesney’s van torment.

Les died at work (Credit: ITV)

Les Battersby’s death on the cobbles

Last week on Coronation Street, Leanne was devastated when a police officer informed her of her dad’s death.

Les had been at work at an abattoir when he’d sadly died. Leanne immediately regretted not texting him back when he’d messaged her the week before.

At Les’ will reading, Adam informed Leanne and her family that Les’ workplace were willing to offer them £50k. That’s if they signed an NDA.

Bernie spoke to Chesney after and suggested that the company would only offer to pay anything if they had something to hide. She reckoned that they could cash in on Les’ death even more. The company might’ve actually been responsible for his tragic end.

Chesney is desperate to know who is in that van (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Les killed by Chesney van driver?

Viewers of Corrie will also know that Chesney is currently being followed by a van – or at least, that’s what he thinks.

He has no idea who is driving this van, but he keeps on seeing it ever since the van scraped his car at the supermarket carpark.

Now, a new fan theory suggests that the driver of the van might’ve actually killed Les in a sinister twist.

The theory reads: “I wonder if the guys in the van had a hand in Les’ ‘accident.’ It all sounds too dodgy.”

Another person agreed and suggested: “So is the mystery man in the van who has been hassling Chesney connected to Les being killed at work?”

But, what really happened to Les? Are the true circumstances around his death being kept a secret? And, just who is driving that pesky van?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

