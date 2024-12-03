Coronation Street: 5 theories on who is behind Chesney van torment

Recent episodes of Coronation Street have seen Chesney struggle with a mystery stalker – a man with a van who’s been following his every move. Last night (Monday, December 2) saw Chesney horrified to discover that someone had slashed his car tyres.

Telling Fiz about his recent experiences with the man with the van, Chesney was convinced that he was the culprit. He then spotted the van parked up outside the house – only for it to speed away as he took a closer look.

But who is Chesney’s mystery stalker?

Chesney’s got a mystery tormentor (Credit: ITV)

Who is stalking Chesney on Coronation Street?

1.It’s in his own imagination

Writing on a Reddit thread, fans began to speculate who could be the driver of the van. And the prevailing theory is that the stalker is but a figment of his own imagination.

“Could the van just be his imagination and he is heading for a nervous breakdown? Joseph said he saw the van but he described it as black or white. This van is silver and nobody has seen it but Chesney,” wrote one fan.

“I wonder if they’re going to give Chesney a mental health problem, and he thinks he’s being gang stalked?” asked another.

“I think it’s going to be the start of a paranoia and mental health story for him. He’s looking fed up, he told Bernie that much, and they’ve made these couple of days where Gemma isn’t around to be quite stressful for him,” a third predicted.

Mason’s brothers have been terrorising the residents of Walford (Credit: ITV)

2. Mason’s brothers

School bully Mason may have seemingly turned over a new leaf, but his awful brothers didn’t get the memo. Logan and Matty Ratcliffe have been filling in the void, tormenting their brother while also harassing both Betsy and Tim. Could they have started on Chesney now?

One fan thinks so, writing: “I wonder if it’s one of Mason’s brothers who’s behind Chesney’s torment.” But to what end?

Chesney hasn’t seen his mother in a while (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

3. His mum, Cilla

Another theory is that the mystery van driver could be his mother, Cilla. Cilla was last seen on the soap in 2007, having returned to, uh, Wolverhampton – a far cry from Las Vegas, which is what she’d originally planned when she left the cobbles.

“My money is on it being Cilla,” wrote one fan, of Chesney’s man with the van.

“I wondered if it would turn out to be connected to Cilla,” mooted a second.

Chesney learned last week that father figure Les had died (Credit: ITV)

4. Les’s killer

Les learned last week that father figure Les – Cilla’s husband – had died in an accident at work. And, as more details emerge surrounding Les’s death, it seems that there might be more to his ‘accident’ at the abattoir than meets the eye.

“The culprit behind Les’s work accident…” wrote one viewer as they tried to work out who’s driving the van.

Could Les have returned from beyond the grave? (Credit: ITV)

5. The ghost of Les Battersby returns to haunt Chesney on Coronation Street?

A more unlikely suggestion is that Chesney’s stalker could be Les Battersby himself, having faked his own death (or survived it!) and returned to Weatherfield to haunt his friends and family.

“I thought it was going to be Les but now he’s dead. Unless he isn’t…” wrote one fan.

“It’s Les and he faked his death…..?” suggested another.

This seems unlikely, given everything we know about the soap’s decision to kill off Les, but stranger things have happened.

Who do you think is stalking Chesney?

