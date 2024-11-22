5 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Carla is attacked, and a Weatherfield icon dies

In Coronation Street spoilers next week, someone attacks Carla Connor at Underworld, knocking her unconscious. And, as Lisa investigates, she becomes convinced that Mason’s brother, Matty, was responsible. Who attacked Carla?

Elsewhere, Leanne and Toyah receive some devastating news when they learn that dad Les is dead. But with Nick and Toyah acting suspiciously, will she figure out what has been going on under her nose?

All these Coronation Street spoilers and more for next week.

Carla’s attacked (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers

1. Lisa suspects Matty as someone attacks Carla

Lisa tells Carla that she isn’t ready for a relationship. Back at the factory, Carla is horrified to see that someone has ransacked the place.

As she pulls out her phone, someone hits her over the head. She falls to the ground, unconscious. Later, Lisa sits at Carla’s side in the hospital, desperate for her to pull through.

Meanwhile, the police haul Matty in for questioning, but Alya gives a statement which corroborates his alibi. Later, when a smug Matty makes a dig about Becky’s death, Lisa is convinced of his guilt.

Outside, Logan and Matty spot Lisa watching them from her car. At the station, Alya shows Lisa and Kit a picture from her client – claiming that he’s a victim of police harassment. Lisa claims that she only bumped into them, but Kit suspects that she might be lying.

Meanwhile, Adam invites Alya to dinner, telling her that he’s missed her. And, as Roy and Ryan take Carla home from the hospital, she admits that she was hoping Lisa would have come with them.

Roy tells Lisa that it’s clear she and Carla like each other – and that she needs to build bridges. Will Lisa admit her feelings for Carla?

Les passes away (Credit: ITV)

2. Tragic news for Leanne

Nick invites Toyah to join him and Sam for tea in the flat so that Sam can get used to seeing them together before they break the news. He tells Toyah that he’s got a plan – they break the news to Leanne, then go on holiday while she processes it.

However, Toyah insists that they wait until after Oliver’s memorial and the trial. Leanne gives Toyah a rose bush and suggests that they plant it next to Oliver’s tree, in memory of Rose.

Later, Leanne sees the holiday booking on Nick’s laptop. As he prepares to come clean to Leanne, Nick’s plan is thrown into chaos when a police officer arrives – breaking the news that Leanne’s dad, Les, has died at work.

A shocked Leanne heads off to find Toyah, while Nick calls to warn her what has happened. As the sister hug, Leanne figures out that Toyah already knew.

Toyah tells her that Nick had already shared the news, leaving her confused. Nick claims that he’d called Toyah about the rota, and the news just slipped out.

Suspicious, Leanne opens Nick’s laptop and calls the hotel about his Tenerife booking. Has she figured everything out?

Ches isn’t happy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: 3. Chesney makes an enemy

Chesney pulls into the Frescho car park. As he does, a van driver steals his parking space. Fuming, Chesney blocks him in and leaves his car there, blocking the van in.

Later, as he surveys his damaged car, a van screeches past, almost knocking him over. He’s shocked to realise that it’s the same van from earlier.

Struggling to make ends meet and looking after the quads on his own, Chesney is stressed. When Bernie asks him about Les‘s death, he makes out that they weren’t all that close.

Shona wants to see Clayton (Credit: ITV)

4. Shona pays a visit

When David appears unsympathetic to her need to see Clayton again, Shona is infuriated. She tells him that she’s going to visit Clayton with or without his permission.

In the hospital, Shona sees Clayton handcuffed to a prison guard. She approaches his bed, determined to speak to her son.

Betsy supports Mason (Credit: ITV)

5. More Coronation Street spoilers: Mason worries about his brothers

Betsy tells Mason that he doesn’t need to be scared of his brothers anymore. She explains that she’s made a deal with them, leaving Mason horrified.

What has Betsy done?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What did you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix