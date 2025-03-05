Coronation Street: Does Daisy lose the baby after the hit and run? What happens next revealed

Daisy was rushed into hospital after being injured in a hit and run tonight in Coronation Street (Wednesday, March 5), but will she lose the baby?

Daniel told Jenny that Daisy had lost some blood and suffered an abruption which meant that she could’ve lost the baby.

Daisy won’t know until tomorrow for sure, but has she lost it? Here’s all we know!

Daisy lost a lot of blood (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Daisy injured in hit and run

In tonight’s episode of Corrie, David arranged for Andy to hit him with his car at 2pm and kill him.

Sadly, Daisy was collateral damage and ended up getting hit and thrown to the ground too.

As she was rushed to hospital, Daniel informed Kit of the situation. He then realised that Kit was the baby’s father and encouraged him to go to the hospital.

At the hospital, Daniel was informed that the surgeons had fixed Daisy’s broken arm but had noticed some blood on the table from an abruption.

There was a strong chance that she had lost the baby despite them hearing a heartbeat before the surgery.

However, they wouldn’t know for sure until they carried out an ultrasound the next day. Daniel then told Jenny that they must keep this a secret from Daisy so that she doesn’t worry all night.

Will Daisy’s baby be okay? (Credit: ITV)

Has Daisy lost her baby? All we know

Later this week, the Weatherfield residents pray that both Daisy and David pull through as Kit starts to investigate what happened.

It is unclear whether Daisy loses her baby although doctors told Daniel that it looks as though she might have done.

With Daisy leaving the Street later this year, it’s not yet been confirmed how she will depart or whether she’ll leave with a baby in tow.

But, something prompts her to leave… But, could it be the loss of her baby?