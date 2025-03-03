Coronation Street follow-up: As David arranges for Andy to kill him, everything we know about his fate in the upcoming hit and run

David Platt has arranged his death in Coronation Street – but what’s going to happen to the cobbles legend?

David’s had a dramatic and difficult few months recently. He ended up stealing money from gangster Harvey Gaskell – who has gone to make his life hell.

Meanwhile, stepson Max Turner has found himself awaiting trial for the recent arson incident at the Platt house – something he did in a bid to give the money back to drug lord Harvey.

But David is resorting to desperate measures this week – and it’s not looking good.

David enlists the help of Andy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: David becomes desperate

In Monday’s episode (March 3) David was left devastated when it was revealed that Max was getting sent to prison for six and half years.

Things then took a harrowing turn when David was later visited by henchman Andy – who was ordered by Harvey to kill him, in a bid to get his money back from David’s life insurance.

Andy didn’t manage to go through with it though – but warned David that his death was inevitable with Harvey’s goons out there.

Will David not make it through? (Credit: ITV)

David plans his death on Coronation Street

What’s more, although Max was getting transferred away from Harvey in prison, David was later issued another threat by Harvey.

The gangster claimed he knew a serial killer in the prison Max was moving to – and he should watch out.

A desperate David then called up Andy to meet him. He then ordered Andy to kill him tomorrow by running him over, thinking it was the only option to pay Harvey off and keep Max safe.

But is David going to die?

David could ‘bleed to death’

Spoilers have revealed that Andy goes through with the hit-and-run – but it’s not just David who gets caught up in it too. A pregnant Daisy Midgeley is also involved.

Onlookers Jenny and Daniel then fear for the lives of Daisy and her unborn baby. Meanwhile Shona also fears that David’s ‘going to bleed to death.’

A chilling trailer for the soap released last week also showed David saying: “I know I will die today,” as well as clips of David fighting for his life in hospital.

The soap has already confirmed the exits of several characters – so could David be another? Will the soap legend be killed off in a bid to protect his family? Only time will tell…

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

