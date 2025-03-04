Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Betsy’s chased by killer Rob

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Betsy’s in danger as she’s chased by killer Rob.

Elsewhere, Yasmeen says an emotion goodbye to Alya and the Street.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Betsy’s in danger

Lisa is relieved when Betsy finally returns home after staying out all night. With Rob still on the run, she informs her daughter that it isn’t safe for her to be going out on her own.

Dismissing her mother’s concerns, Betsy heads out to the precinct. It isn’t long before the teen realises she’s being followed.

Though Betsy takes off running, she’s soon being chased… and, sure enough, it’s Rob who’s doing the chasing. Will she get away?

Coronation Street spoilers next week: 2. Yasmeen says her goodbyes

Deciding to leave Weatherfield behind, Yasmeen tells granddaughter Alya that she’s sold her half of Speed Daal. Later, Alya meets with her new business partner, but will the new partnership run smoothly?

As Yasmeen prepares to leave the Street behind, she and Alya then share an emotional goodbye.

3. Eileen is suspicious

Still in the dark about her sister’s cancer diagnosis, Eileen is suspicious when she walks in on Julie discussing funerals with George.

At the undertakers, she demands answers. Is Julie ready to tell her that she’s dying?

Coronation Street spoilers next week: 4. Dylan gets into trouble

Meanwhile, over in the STC, Dylan and his new friend Brody share a joint.

The pair are soon high, and the care officer catches them in the act! Just how much trouble will they be in?

5. Kit looks for answers

After the car accident last week, Kit isn’t convinced by Andy Garland’s confession.

Though Lisa informs him that Andy has been arrested, after claiming it was a drunken accident, Kit sets out to find out the truth.

6. Tracy gets a visitor

When Tommy shows up to visit Tracy, she’s shocked to hear he’s been offered a coaching job in Southampton.

She then tells him he must choose between her and the job as she’s not moving with him…

7. Carla gets some news

Elsewhere, Lisa informs Carla that a body has been found, and the police believe it might be Rob. She heads to the mortuary to identify the body — is it Rob’s?

8. Ed encourages Dee-Dee

When Ed pays a visit to Dee-Dee’s flat, he encourages her to think about her decision to have her baby adopted, suggesting she might regret it.

Dee-Dee assures him it’s the right thing to do. But will she regret her decision?

9. Tracy takes matters into her own hands

Also this week, growing tired of Ken comparing her to Cassie , Tracy decides to do something drastic! After a dodgy deal with a man in a ginnel, she invites Cassie to Number 1.

Once there, Tracy offers the former addict a bag of drugs. Will she succumb to the temptation?