Coronation Street: Recognise Mandy the prison guard? Here’s where you’ve seen Rebecca Atkinson before

Mandy the prison guard, played by Rebecca Atkinson, has found herself at the centre of recent Coronation Street drama.

She’s all loved-up with prisoner Rob Donovan and is ready to help him escape from prison.

But, where do you recognise actress Rebecca Atkinson? What else has she been in?

Who is Rebecca Atkinson?

Rebecca Atkinson is an English actress, 41 years of age.

Born in Salford, she’s married to spouse, Ben Batt.

Who does Rebecca Atkinson play in Coronation Street?

Rebecca Atkinson plays Mandy the prison officer in Coronation Street.

With her first scenes airing in January, Matty Radcliffe held Mandy at knife point in the Highfield prison visiting room.

This was actually all a set-up though to make Rob look like a hero in front of Bobby. Mandy was actually in on the whole stunt, with Matty having been recruited by Rob for the performance so that Bobby would believe his new religious facade.

Bobby had no idea that Mandy is actually dating Rob and is plotting his escape from prison. Rob is actually using his opportunity as Carla’s kidney transplant donor to go on the run and escape the rest of his prison sentence for the murder of Tina McIntyre.

In upcoming scenes, Mandy gets involved with more drama when Rob holds Carla at gunpoint as he poses as a prison officer in their uniform… But, will someone get shot?

What else has Rebecca Atkinson been in?

Before joining the cast of Coronation Street, Rebecca appeared in many other television shows.

Fans might know her best for appearing in Shameless between 2004-2013, playing the role of Karen Maguire.

She appeared in 130 episodes on the television series.

Her other credits include Doctors, Holby City, Silent Witness, Flatmates, and River City.

Rebecca Atkinson in Shameless

Coronation Street viewers may recognise Rebecca best for her Shameless role.

Shameless was a British drama series that focused on the dysfunctional Gallagher family. With a drunk and self-centred dad, his six kids had to learn to raise themselves.

Set in Manchester, the show started out in 2004 and stuck around until 2013, for eleven seasons.

Although not being one of Frank’s children, Karen Jackson (later known as Karen Maguire) appeared in the first episode and continued to be a popular character in the show.

As the daughter of Frank’s partner Sheila Jackson, Karen had many storylines, marrying crime family member Jamie Maguire, and being involved in a fair few affairs.

In 2013, the show came to an end and Rebecca went on to play Heather Cleveland in Film: The Movie in 2024 as her next project.

