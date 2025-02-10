Coronation Street releases new promo trailer as armed Rob holds Carla hostage

Coronation Street has released a new promo trailer which shows Rob holding an ill Carla at gunpoint as he’s out to kill.

Desperate to escape prison, Rob’s determined never to set foot back inside and he’s ready to bring Carla down with him.

But, as he’s seen unconscious at the bottom of some stairs… What happens to Rob? And whodunnit?

Rob’s ready to fight for his freedom (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street releases terrifying new Rob trailer

In scenes to come next week, Rob and Mandy team up to plan Rob’s prison escape.

Dressing up as a prison officer and armed with a gun, Rob is ready to flee prison and never go back. And, he’s ready to take Carla and Lisa down with him.

With Rob and Carla recovering from the kidney transplant operation, Rob jumps at the chance to attack a male security guard and steals his uniform.

He then flees the hospital with Carla, holding her hostage at gunpoint as seen in a new, exciting trailer.

Lisa follows them both, making it her mission to save Carla.

Spoiler photos then show Rob lying unconscious at the bottom of some stairs, with Lisa looking down on him. But, is Rob dead?

Will someone lose their life? (Credit: ITV)

Who dies in Rob prison showdown scenes?

It is unclear if anyone dies in these big, dramatic Coronation Street scenes but one thing is for sure… Rob’s not scared to kill (remember Tina?)

With Carla weak after her surgery and with Lisa following her, and also with Rob unconscious on the floor, something big goes on. But, will anyone lose their life?

And, how does Rob end up at the bottom of the stairs, on the floor? Will he survive this ‘accident?’

Read more: New fan theory hints that someone unexpected was responsible for Coronation Street fire

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV, with an early release at 7am on ITVX.

Who do you think started the Coronation Street fire? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!