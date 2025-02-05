It’s been a dramatic week in Coronation Street as the Platts’ house went up in flames, but now a new fan theory suggests Max was responsible for the fire.

On Monday night (February 4) the iconic No.8 house was set on fire. The explosion happened when an unknown person put a rag through the letterbox, followed by matches.

And while it remains unknown who exactly started the fire, viewers think they have worked out the unlikely arsonist.

Who started the fire? (Credit: ITV)

Platt house fire drama continues

The fire left a trail of destruction behind. Fans have been left fearing for the lives of those they love. And as Max got put into a coma in last night’s episode (February 4), some are scared he may never wake up.

While there are many suspects who all have quite strong reasons for being the one behind the blaze, fans think Max set fire to his own home.

Taking to X, one user simply wrote: “I think Max started the fire.”

And they weren’t the only one who thought it as users took to Reddit threads to share their theories.

On one Reddit thread, a fan wrote: “Maybe Max overheard things and took it into his own hands? It is certainly possible. Especially considering I’m not 100% sure he will actually die. And we know Paddy Beaver is exiting before Spring. Maybe he will survive and reveal the truth before getting arrested or going on the run?”

It seemed to be a popular theory as another Reddit thread backed it up.

A user commented: “My guess is either Lily or Max.”

Did Max start the fire? (Credit: ITV)

Why would Max start the Coronation Street fire?

As Paddy Beaver is reportedly stepping down from his role as Max, it makes him an entirely possible suspect. But what exactly would be his motive?

Well we know the Platts have been facing terrible consequences due to David’s attempts to re-mortgage the home to get the cash for Harvey. And while Shona and Max headed to the estate agents, David had other ideas.

He partnered up with ex-convict Andy for help, and began behaving very dodgy. So with fans immediately assuming he may have been doing an insurance job, did Max do it first?

Was he trying to protect his dad? He and Shona ran into the burning building when they feared for Lily, so did he have a guilty conscience?

The culprit remains to be seen, but right now there are a lot of suspicious looking people on the cobbles.

