Coronation Street: 6 Platt house fire suspects as mystery arsonist leaves Max and Toyah’s lives in danger

There are six huge suspects for the recent Coronation Street Platt house fire – but, who is responsible for it?

Last night (Monday, February 3), viewers saw someone light a rag and post it through the Platts’ door. Soon, Max and Toyah were seriously injured in the flames.

But, as the mystery arsonist’s identity remains unknown, here’s a look at the top suspects.

Did David do it? (Credit: ITV)

David

David’s been struggling to pay Harvey back the £10k he owes him and has vowed to find the money somewhere.

He’s also been plotting away something with former prison mate Andy who is known for insurance fraud.

With David failing to attend Sarah’s birthday party last night due to scheming with Andy, could he have been the one to set the house on fire in a bid to claim on the insurance?

Andy has been meeting up with David… (Credit: ITV)

Andy

In a similar theory, Andy has been to prison before for insurance fraud. In other words, he’s no stranger to breaking the law.

Now, he’s been planning something dodgy with David. Could David have recruited Andy to strike that match and burn his house down for him? We wouldn’t put it past him…

Leanne wandered around the Street drunk (Credit: ITV)

Leanne

Stumbling around the cobbles drunk, Leanne stood still when she saw Toyah unconscious on the Street after being stuck in the fire.

This came just after she threatened her sister, suggesting that she might not get a chance to make things right with her.

And now, spoilers reveal that Leanne finds a box of matches in her pocket and wonders how they got there. But, could it be that she started the fire in a bid to get back at her sister for having an affair with Nick?

Did she cause the flames and can’t remember because she was so drunk when she did it?

Abi knocked Toyah down before the fire (Credit: ITV)

Abi

We know that Abi entered the Platt house not long before the fire and knocked Toyah unconscious. As Toyah bled out on the floor from a head wound with her life at risk, Abi panicked and ran off.

But, did she then return to the house to set fire to it, trying to cover up what she did to Toyah? Was she trying to make Toyah’s ‘death’ look like an accident, believing that she killed her?

Logan works for Harvey… (Credit: ITV)

Logan

Perhaps one of the more obvious suspects is Logan Radcliffe. David could’ve sworn that he’d seen him on the Street on the day of the fire and he knew that he was out to get him.

With Logan working for Harvey, David knew that his family weren’t safe due to the vendetta Harvey had on him. And, we all know that Logan is capable of extremely awful things. But, did he light the match?

Hope

Hope was conveniently at the Platt house on the day of the fire, performing a seance surrounded by candles.

She wasn’t happy that she and her friends had been kicked out of the house by Toyah, putting an end to her social media live stream.

And, we all know that Hope has a history of starting fires. She’s quite the little pyromaniac. But, did she start another one? She probably has a lighter in her pocket at all times.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

