Max and Toyah found themselves in danger in Coronation Street tonight as they were caught up in the Platt house fire. Will they survive?

Coronation Street has been teasing the house fire and drip feeding possibly suspects for the crime.

Tonight’s episode (Monday, February 3) saw the fire take hold. Here’s all we know about whether Max and Toyah survive.

Nick found Toyah unconscious (Credit: ITV)

Platt house fire in Coronation Street tonight

A mystery person was seen posting a rag through the Platts’ letterbox, followed by some lit matches. In the following scene, Sally – who lives next door – was heard remarking that she could smell burning.

Meanwhile, the Platts were at the Bistro celebrating Sarah’s birthday. As Nick wondered where Toyah had got to, Sally burst in with news about the fire.

Nick and Shona gained entry to the house via the back door and immediately came across Toyah on the kitchen floor. Nick carried an unconscious Toyah outside, while Shona, followed by Max, went to investigate upstairs.

Shona managed to escape, but as she spluttered to David that Max was inside, the house exploded. Viewers were left to wonder if Max made it out alive.

Max was in the house when it exploded (Credit: ITV)

Do Max and Toyah survive in Coronation Street?

Spoilers for the next episode of Coronation Street reveal Max and Toyah are both rushed to hospital, with their families desperately awaiting news.

Although Toyah was unconscious when she was found, she was pulled from the house before the explosion took hold and it was confirmed that they’d found a pulse.

There has also been no official announcement that Georgia Taylor, who plays Toyah, is leaving the show.

However, things look more bleak for Max, who suffered smoke inhalation as well as experiencing the full force of the fire and explosion.

In addition, unlike with Georgia, it has been confirmed that Paddy Beaver, who plays Max, is leaving the soap.

It was also revealed that Paddy had already filmed his final scenes, meaning they’ll be on screen quite soon. While we hope Max gets a happy ever after with Lauren, we can’t rule out that Max dies from his injuries in the fire.

