Coronation Street spoilers: Will Toyah die as she’s found unconscious in Platt house fire? All we know

Coronation Street spoilers reveal that a fire will rip through the Platts’ family home – and Toyah will be found inside.

Next week, flames will spread through the Platt home, with Shona, Nick and Max all running inside and putting their lives at risk.

But, as Toyah’s found unconscious in the house, will she make it out alive? Here’s all we know!

Toyah’s found in a bad way (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Toyah unconscious in burning building

Next week, the Platt house is destroyed in a huge blaze which is then confirmed to have been arson. With many Street residents having the finger pointed at them, it may not be just the house the culprit has destroyed…

With a hooded figure putting a petrol-covered rag through the letterbox of No.8, the house soon erupts into flames.

Before the fire, Hope, Ruby, Sam and Lily head into the Platt house to livestream a seance, also being in possession of matches. Toyah spots the livestream and rushes over to put a stop to it.

Later, Abi turns up at the house to have it out with Toyah and ends up knocking her unconscious during a PTSD episode.

Nick and Max then find Toyah unconscious on the floor after the fire starts, rushing to save her. Shona also runs inside the burning building.

Elsewhere, Toyah’s sister Leanne stumbles around the cobbles, drunk and alone. But, did she start the fire that put her sister’s life at risk?

Will she make it out alive? (Credit: ITV)

Does Toyah die in Coronation Street?

When Nick finds Toyah, she looks to be in a bad way, bleeding out after being knocked unconscious by Abi. With the fire spreading, it’s a race against time to get Toyah to safety before the house explodes. But, does she die?

There has been no official announcement that Georgia Taylor is leaving her role as Toyah Habeeb, and there haven’t been any reports either.

With a number of Coronation Street cast members leaving the show this year though, we shouldn’t completely rule an exit for Toyah out.

Toyah’s been through a lot during her life on the Street, and she sure hasn’t had an easy time of things. But, will she live to tell the tale this time around? Or, is it lights out for the Battersby sister?

