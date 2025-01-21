Coronation Street: Abi to die in ‘tragic accident’ as PTSD takes hold, fans worry

Fans of Coronation Street have feared that Abi Franklin is set to die in a ‘tragic accident’ brought about on by her PTSD. Abi has been struggling with her mental health in recent weeks, after stumbling across a dying Mason Radcliffe.

Abi tried to save Mason – who had just been stabbed by his brothers – but was unsuccessful, reeling in shock as he died in hospital. In the days which followed, Abi struggled to come to terms with the shock of Mason’s death, which brought back memories of her own son, Seb.

Since then, a traumatised Abi has been seeing visions of Seb, leaving viewers worried for her mental health. Last night (Monday, January 20) she snapped at a concerned Toyah, lashing out in a paranoid rage.

Clearly Abi needs help – will her PTSD put her in more severe danger?

Abi was deeply impacted by Mason’s death (Credit: ITV)

Abi headed down a dangerous path, Coronation Street fans worry

Writing on X, fans shared their fears for Abi – with one fan theory suggesting that the road she’s headed down might lead to a ‘tragic accident’ for Abi.

“I think Abi is gonna end up having a tragic accident as a result of her PTSD,” wrote one fan.

Meanwhile, others feared for her overall mental heath, taking her conflict with Toyah as something of a bad omen.

“Abi get help!” begged one fan.

“Abi is bloody demented,” said another.

“What Abi needs to concentrate on is getting to the doctors for her clearly unstable mental health episode instead of having ago at toyah. She didn’t even like Mason she had a row with him hours before,” a third pointed out.

Abi’s mental health continues to suffer next week (Credit: ITV)

Abi’s deterioration sparks worry

Coronation Street spoilers for next week have revealed that things are only set to get worse for Abi. As she continues to see visions of Seb, Kev and Debbie begin to worry.

On the way to support Kevin at the ultrasound appointment for his testicular cancer appointment, Abi passes the spot where she found Mason – and, seeing Seb there instead, suffers a panic attack.

Later, as Debbie shares her concerns with Ronnie, Kevin takes a meeting with a social worker. Abi assumes that Debbie reported her to social services. But did she?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

